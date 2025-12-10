Woman Doctor suicide Case: 'No Gov. Job to Victim’s Family: CM Fadanvis

The victim had previously written a few letters to the hospital administration at her workplace, claiming pressure by the Satar police to falsify medico-legal fitness certificates. She reportedly resisted that pressure. She had alleged that she was being looked down upon by the police staff who engaged with her for the MLC case, due to her roots in Beed district. The doctor was reportedly stereotyped by the police and local politicians on the account of rising crimes in Beed- her home district.