Woman Doctor suicide Case: 'No Gov. Job to Victim’s Family: CM Fadanvis

• MLAs across parties demanded a fair probe in the Phaltan doctor’s suicide case during winter session of the assembly.
• CM Fadnavis shared, an SIT, a judicial commission is formed and confirmed key arrests, but ruled out compassionate-job benefits as the doctor was a contractual employee.
• The case triggered state-wide protests by doctors and renewed scrutiny of hospital ICC mechanisms and police pressure in medico-legal cases.
The suicide of a young government doctor in Satara in October 2025, has sparked intense debate in Maharashtra assembly's winter session on December 9.
Multiple MLAs- Vijay Vadettiwar, Nana Patole, Amit Satam, Sunil Prabhu, Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad raised questions about this issue during a questions-answer session, while demanding free and fair inquiry and demands for justice. CM Fadnavis said, no government job can be given to the Victim’s family member on compassionate grounds, as the doctor was not a permanent state government employee.
The doctor, posted at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was found dead on October 22. In a suicide note, written on her palm, she accused a police sub-inspector Gopal Badane and a software engineer Prashant Bankar- son of her landlord are accused of her repeated sexual assault and mental harassment.
The victim had previously written a few letters to the hospital administration at her workplace, claiming pressure by the Satar police to falsify medico-legal fitness certificates. She reportedly resisted that pressure. She had alleged that she was being looked down upon by the police staff who engaged with her for the MLC case, due to her roots in Beed district. The doctor was reportedly stereotyped by the police and local politicians on the account of rising crimes in Beed- her home district.
The case has stirred outrage across the medical community in Maharashtra.
On Tuesday, while responding to the questions raised in assembly, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that, “a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a senior woman IPS officer, has been formed and a chargesheet in the case will be filed soon. The accused cop and the engineer have already been taken into custody.”
CM Fadnavis who also holds a portfolio of Home ministry, told the assembly, while responding to questions on compensation to the victim family that, “No Government job on compassionate ground can be provided to the family member of the victim as the victim doctor was a contractual employee with the state. But the government is thinking sensitively about other help being provided to the victim's family.”
Fadnavis also informed the assembly that, “Police have recovered all digital and forensic evidence in the case. The digital evidence - Whatsapp chats shows - that an accused police officer physically exploited the doctor.”
INC MLA Jyoti Gaikwad’s question on scapegoating and protecting the people who were mentioned by the victim in her previous complaint letters to the hospital administration, Fadnavis replied, 'All those who are connected in this case will be thoroughly probed and that’s why the state has also appointed a judicial commission under the leadership of a retired justice.'
The case of doctor’s suicide triggered intense protests in Maharashtra since October 2025. Thousands of resident doctors protested for workplace safety in the month of October. They demanded an independent probe, support for the victim’s family, and stronger protection majors for medical staff. This case also raised questions about the efficient functionality of the Internal complaints committee under Vishakha act in government hospitals.
Maharashtra women’s commission chair Rupali Chakankar was heavily criticised for revealing confidential details in the public domain regarding the case and her remarks contributed to victim blaming. Political parties, citizens and activists demanded Chakankar's resignation.
(Those who are in mental distress can seek help on toll free number of the Tele Manas helpline - 14416)