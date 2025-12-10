Woman Doctor suicide Case: 'No Gov. Job to Victim’s Family: CM Fadanvis

Trigger Warning - mention of suicide & sexual violence. The suicide of a young government doctor in October 2025, ignited a political storm in the Maharashtra assembly's winter session, exposing systemic failures in workplace safety, police misconduct, and institutional accountability.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Priyanka Tupe
Updated on:
Updated on:
Maharashtra assembly, winter session, Devendra Fadanvis, Devabhau, BJP
Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadanvis addressed the issue of Phaltan doctor suicide case in the assembly during winter session. Photo: Devendra Fadanvis: Facebook Page
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

• MLAs across parties demanded a fair probe in the Phaltan doctor’s suicide case during winter session of the assembly.
• CM Fadnavis shared, an SIT, a judicial commission is formed and confirmed key arrests, but ruled out compassionate-job benefits as the doctor was a contractual employee.
• The case triggered state-wide protests by doctors and renewed scrutiny of hospital ICC mechanisms and police pressure in medico-legal cases.

The suicide of a young government doctor in Satara in October 2025, has sparked intense debate in Maharashtra assembly's winter session on December 9.

Multiple MLAs- Vijay Vadettiwar, Nana Patole, Amit Satam, Sunil Prabhu, Dr. Jyoti Gaikwad raised questions about this issue during a questions-answer session, while demanding free and fair inquiry and demands for justice. CM Fadnavis said, no government job can be given to the Victim’s family member on compassionate grounds, as the doctor was not a permanent state government employee.

The doctor, posted at the Phaltan Sub-District Hospital, was found dead on October 22. In a suicide note, written on her palm, she accused a police sub-inspector Gopal Badane and a software engineer Prashant Bankar- son of her landlord are accused of her repeated sexual assault and mental harassment.

Representative image - null
Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

BY Outlook News Desk

The victim had previously written a few letters to the hospital administration at her workplace, claiming pressure by the Satar police to falsify medico-legal fitness certificates. She reportedly resisted that pressure. She had alleged that she was being looked down upon by the police staff who engaged with her for the MLC case, due to her roots in Beed district. The doctor was reportedly stereotyped by the police and local politicians on the account of rising crimes in Beed- her home district. 

Related Content
Related Content

The case has stirred outrage across the medical community in Maharashtra. 

Maharashtra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide, Names Police Officer For Rape And Harassment - null
Maharashtra Woman Doctor Dies By Suicide, Names Police Officer For Rape And Harassment

BY PTI

On Tuesday, while responding to the questions raised in assembly, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis informed the Assembly that, “a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a senior woman IPS officer, has been formed and a chargesheet in the case will be filed soon. The accused cop and the engineer have already been taken into custody.” 

CM Fadnavis who also holds a portfolio of Home ministry, told the assembly, while responding to questions on compensation to the victim family that, “No Government job on compassionate ground can be provided to the family member of the victim as the victim doctor was a contractual employee with the state. But the government is thinking sensitively about other help being provided to the victim's family.”

Fadnavis also informed the assembly that, “Police have recovered all digital and forensic evidence in the case. The digital evidence - Whatsapp chats shows - that an accused police officer physically exploited the doctor.” 

INC MLA Jyoti Gaikwad’s question on scapegoating and protecting the people who were mentioned by the victim in her previous complaint letters to the hospital administration, Fadnavis replied, 'All those who are connected in this case will be thoroughly probed and that’s why the state has also appointed a judicial commission under the leadership of a retired justice.'

The case of doctor’s suicide triggered intense protests in Maharashtra since October 2025. Thousands of resident doctors protested for workplace safety in the month of October. They demanded an independent probe, support for the victim’s family, and stronger protection majors for medical staff. This case also raised questions about the efficient functionality of the Internal complaints committee under Vishakha act in government hospitals. 

Maharashtra women’s commission chair Rupali Chakankar was heavily criticised for revealing confidential details in the public domain regarding the case and her remarks contributed to victim blaming. Political parties, citizens and activists demanded Chakankar's resignation.

(Those who are in mental distress can seek help on toll free number of the Tele Manas helpline - 14416)

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ILT20: Desert Vipers Edge Out MI Emirates By One Run In Last-Ball Drama To Continue Unbeaten Run

  2. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I Stats Highlights: Check IND Vs SA Facts And Figures From Cuttack

  3. IND Vs SA, 1st T20I: Arshdeep Singh Reveals What Jasprit Bumrah Must Do To Get Virat Kohli-like Attraction

  4. IND Vs SA: India Destroy South Africa By 101 Runs In 1st T20I At Cuttack

  5. India Vs South Africa, 1st T20I: Jasprit Bumrah Becomes 1st Ever Indian To Take 100 Wickets In All Three Formats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Tennis Premier League 2025 Preview: Full Schedule, Teams, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  3. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. IMD Rain Forecast for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry: Heavy Spells and Thunderstorms Expected

  2. What’s Left of the Left: 100 Years of Left Politics in India

  3. All Eyes On The Capital As Kerala Begins Local Body Elections

  4. Goa Nightclub Fire: Beach Shack Owned By Luthra Brothers Demolished

  5. Politicians Support, Lawmakers Oppose, As Dileep Remains Defiant

Entertainment News

  1. Sharmila Tagore At 81 | A Riveting Force That Redefines Grace

  2. An Unbridled Blooming: The Emerging Landscape Of Girlhood In Cinema

  3. Retro Express | Objection My Lord! This Is Not How Things Happen In Courts

  4. Dhurandhar Review | An Occasionally Gripping Spy Drama Consumed By Pakistan, Persecution & Propaganda

  5. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

US News

  1. US Escalation In Venezuela Fits Pattern Of Regime Change Wars In Latin America

  2. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  3. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  4. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  5. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

World News

  1. Nepal's New Banknote: A Quiet Rebellion Against India's Overreach

  2. Netanyahu Cites Modi, Trump, Putin to Claim Israel’s Global Clout

  3. Thailand-Cambodia Border Dispute: Death Toll Rises To At Least 48

  4. Netflix And Paramount Lock Horns In Warner Bros. Discovery Acquisition Saga

  5. RSF Says Israel Responsible For Nearly Half Of All Journalists Killed Worldwide In 2025

Latest Stories

  1. International Human Rights Day: India’s Growing Fundamental Rights Deficit

  2. Bonded Labourers Are Still Waiting — Even As India’s 2030 Deadline Nears

  3. Our Desire for A Calmer World Has Manifested In White Being Named Color Of The Year

  4. India–US Hold High-Level Talks Amid Strained Ties Over Trade, Tariffs & Russia

  5. Toxic New Poster: Yash Goes Shirtless As He Poses In Bathtub, Flaunting His Chiselled Body

  6. Akhanda 2 New Release Date Announced: Nandamuri Balakrishna Starrer To Hit Theatres On This Date

  7. Imran Khan Held In 'Illegal Isolation,' Sisters Stage Protest Outside Adiala Jail

  8. Hyderabad Weather: Sunny Skies with Minimum 13°C, Pleasant Conditions for Next 3 Days