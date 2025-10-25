Maharashtra Doctor’s Suicide: Police Detain One Accused, Sub-Inspector Suspended

Police arrested one individual in connection with the suspected suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Satara district.
Police arrested one individual in connection with the suspected suicide of a 28-year-old woman doctor in Satara district on Saturday, an official confirmed.
Authorities have taken Prashant Bankar into custody. He is one of the two men the doctor identified in a suicide note she wrote on her palm, the official added, PTI reported.
The doctor, originally from Beed district and serving at a government hospital, was discovered hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan, Satara district, on Thursday night.
In the note, she accused sub-inspector Gopal Badane of repeatedly raping her, while alleging that Bankar, a software engineer, subjected her to mental harassment.
"A case has been filed against both individuals at the Phaltan city police station. One of the accused, Bankar, has been detained, and the investigation is ongoing," the official stated.
Police said sub-inspector Badane was suspended from his duties after his name surfaced during the inquiry.
Leaders from across party lines had demanded an independent inquiry and SIT probe into the alleged suicide of the woman doctor.
While the Opposition targeted the Mahayuti government over the incident, state ministers said police will carry out an impartial and detailed investigation.
With PTI inputs