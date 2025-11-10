Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide

Mumbai Youth Congress staged protests at multiple city locations, demanding an SIT probe into the suicide of a 28-year-old doctor from Phaltan.
Around 200 protesters, including top Youth Congress leaders, were detained while marching towards CM Eknath Shinde’s residence.
The doctor’s alleged suicide note accused a police sub-inspector of rape and a software engineer of harassment; both have since been arrested.
Mumbai Youth Congress leaders and employees stageda protested on Monday, calling for a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the suicide of a female doctor in Phaltan.
According to an official, about 200 demonstrators were stopped by the police as they were making their way to Varsha, the chief minister's official residence.
Zeenat Shabrin, the head of the Mumbai Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the Youth Congress, and Sachin Sawant, the state party spokesperson, were among the demonstrators who were transported to the Azad Maidan police station.
According to the official, there was an adequate police presence in the Girgaon and Malabar Hill districts to prevent any negative events during the protests.
Three locations—Nariman Point, Marine Drive, and outside Varsha, the chief minister's official residence—were the sites of protests, according to the party statement.
According to Sawant, the group has been calling for a SIT investigation into the suicide and would keep fighting for justice for the family of the deceased physician.
The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.
A 'suicide note' written on her palm alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.
The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested. Subsequently, Badane was sacked from the police force.
With PTI inputs.