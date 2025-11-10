Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide

Over 200 demonstrators detained near CM’s residence as party leaders call for justice in Phaltan case.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide
Mumbai Youth Congress Protests, Demands SIT Probe into Doctor’s Suicide Photo: File Image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai Youth Congress staged protests at multiple city locations, demanding an SIT probe into the suicide of a 28-year-old doctor from Phaltan.

  • Around 200 protesters, including top Youth Congress leaders, were detained while marching towards CM Eknath Shinde’s residence.

  • The doctor’s alleged suicide note accused a police sub-inspector of rape and a software engineer of harassment; both have since been arrested.

Mumbai Youth Congress leaders and employees stageda protested on Monday, calling for a special investigation team (SIT) to look into the suicide of a female doctor in Phaltan.

According to an official, about 200 demonstrators were stopped by the police as they were making their way to Varsha, the chief minister's official residence.

A 28-year-old woman doctor from Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on October 23. - File Photo; Representative image
Family Of Woman Doctor Who Died By Suicide In Satara Seeks SIT Probe

BY Outlook News Desk

Zeenat Shabrin, the head of the Mumbai Youth Congress, Uday Bhanu Chib, the national president of the Youth Congress, and Sachin Sawant, the state party spokesperson, were among the demonstrators who were transported to the Azad Maidan police station.

According to the official, there was an adequate police presence in the Girgaon and Malabar Hill districts to prevent any negative events during the protests.

Three locations—Nariman Point, Marine Drive, and outside Varsha, the chief minister's official residence—were the sites of protests, according to the party statement.

According to Sawant, the group has been calling for a SIT investigation into the suicide and would keep fighting for justice for the family of the deceased physician.

Related Content
Related Content

The 28-year-old doctor, hailing from Beed and posted at a government hospital in Satara district, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan town on October 23.

A 'suicide note' written on her palm alleged that police sub-inspector Gopal Badane had raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her.

The sub-inspector and the engineer were arrested. Subsequently, Badane was sacked from the police force. 

With PTI inputs.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Bangladesh Vs Ireland LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 2: Mahmudul Hasan Joy Marching Towards Century

  2. IPL 2026 Auction To Be Held In Abu Dhabi Around December 15 - Report

  3. India Vs South Africa, 1st Test: Key Battles To Watch Out For In IND Vs SA Clash

  4. Ashes 2025: Ben Stokes Expected To Be Fully Fit For Series Against Australia

  5. Amol Muzumdar On India's Women's World Cup Title: Head Coach 'Couldn't Have Asked For Better' Team

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. ATP Finals 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Overcomes Taylor Fritz In 3-Set Thriller

  2. ATP Finals 2025: Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Straight Sets To Kick Off Title Defence

  3. ATP Finals: Mental Consistency Key For Jannik Sinner In Felix Auger-Aliassime Victory

  4. 2025 WTA Finals: Rybakina Stuns Sabalenka In Riyadh To Win Title

  5. Athens Open 2025: Novak Djokovic Clinches 101st Tour Title With Second ATP Title This Year

Badminton News

  1. Japan Masters Preview: Indians In Action, Draw, Live Streaming - All You Need To Know

  2. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  3. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  4. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  5. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

Trending Stories

National News

  1. What Is the Election Commission’s SIR, and Why It’s Stirring Debate in West Bengal

  2. Red Fort Blast: 13 Killed, Several Injured; Station Shut As Probe Underway

  3. 17 Mosque Caretakers In Ballia Booked For Violating Loudspeaker Rules

  4. Bomb Threats At Actor Ajith Kumar And Actress Ramya Krishnan’s Chennai Homes Turn Out To Be Hoax

  5. Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Announces Aid for Red Fort Blast Victims

Entertainment News

  1. DIFF 2025 : Kuchar Review | An Unconventional Exploration Of Female Desire Sans Shame

  2. Jatadhara Review | In This Supernatural Mess, The Spirit Is Willing But The Screenplay Is Weak

  3. DIFF 2025: Khooh Waala Ghar Review | Of Dust, Debt & Love’s Faint Flicker

  4. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  5. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

US News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. Dhoom Macha Le: How Zohran Mamdani’s NYC Mayoral Victory Challenges Authoritarian Trends

  3. ChatGPT Named In California Lawsuits Alleging Role In Suicides And Mental Breakdowns

  4. Trump Says U.S. Will Boycott G-20 In South Africa, Cites Concerns Over Treatment Of White Farmers

  5. Zohran Mamdani Takes New York: NYC Elects A Muslim Mayor Not Afraid To Call Out Israel’s Policies

World News

  1. Mamdani Redraws The Power Map Of New York

  2. West Africa: Five Indian Nationals Abducted In Mali

  3. UN Reports Largest Rohingya Influx Into Bangladesh Since 2017 Amid Escalating Crisis In Myanmar

  4. South Africa Condemns US Boycott Of G20 Summit As 'Imperialist Interference'

  5. Mental Health Conditions Rising Sharply Across The US, Impacting Millions Of Workers

Latest Stories

  1. Trump Threatens BBC With $1 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech

  2. Sergio Gor Appointed New US Ambassador to India, Vows To Strengthen Ties

  3. Makkal Needhi Maiam Seeks Common Election Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Polls

  4. 'Dharmendra Discharged From Hospital, To Be Treated At Home', Says Doctor

  5. The Art Of Being Alive: Booker-Winner David Szalay’s Notes On Mortality And Masculinity

  6. Govinda Rushed To Hospital After Falling Unconscious At Home

  7. UN Chief Calls For Full Probe After Delhi Red Fort Car Blast; Offers Condolences

  8. Over 40 Samples, Including Explosives and Cartridges, Collected from Red Fort Blast Site