Fadnavis Orders SIT Probe Into Woman Doctor’s Suicide In Satara; Two Arrested

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis ordered an SIT probe into a woman doctor’s suicide in Satara.
The doctor alleged sexual assault by a police sub-inspector and harassment by a software engineer.
Both accused have been arrested, and the SIT will be led by a woman IPS officer.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has ordered the setting up of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the suicide of a woman doctor in Satara district last week, PTI reported.
The doctor, from Beed district in central Maharashtra, was found hanging in a hotel room in Phaltan on October 23. In a suicide note written on her palm, she alleged that sub inspector Gopal Badane raped her on multiple occasions, while Prashant Bankar, a software engineer, mentally harassed her. Both have been arrested.
The move comes amid pressure from citizens and political parties seeking justice for the deceased's kin. The victim's family had also sought an SIT probe to ensure stern punishment for those responsible.
(With inputs from PTI)