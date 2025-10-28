Family Of Woman Doctor Who Died By Suicide In Satara Seeks SIT Probe

Relatives demand a Special Investigation Team and a fast-track court trial, refusing to record statements in Phaltan.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Saher Hiba Khan
Updated on:
Satara woman doctor suicide, SIT probe Maharashtra, Beed fast-track court
A 28-year-old woman doctor from Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on October 23. File Photo; Representative image
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Family demands an SIT probe into the woman doctor’s death in Satara.

  • Relatives refuse to record statements in Phaltan, cite lack of trust.

  • They want the case tried in a Beed fast-track court for speedy justice.

The family of a woman doctor who allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra’s Satara district last week has urged the state government to form a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case and conduct the trial in a fast-track court in Beed, PTI reported.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, relatives of the deceased said they would not travel to Phaltan, where the incident occurred, to give their statements.

“We have some demands for the chief minister. An SIT should be formed at the earliest, and we will not go to Phaltan (where the woman died by suicide) to record our statements. The case should be tried in a fast-track court in Beed. The allegations that are being made against my sister should be verified by checking the CDR (Call Detail Records),” a woman relative said.

The family reiterated their demand for a transparent investigation and called for verification of the allegations through technical evidence. According to PTI, the government has yet to respond to the family’s appeal.

About the Case

A 28-year-old woman doctor from Phaltan in Maharashtra’s Satara district was found dead in a suspected case of suicide on October 23. A note written on her palm named police sub-inspector Gopal Badane and software engineer Prashant Bankar, accusing them of sexual assault and mental harassment. Both men have been arrested and charged under sections of rape and abetment of suicide.

The doctor, originally from Beed, had reportedly faced harassment for months and had earlier raised complaints. Her family has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe and that the case be tried in a fast-track court in Beed.

(With inputs from PTI)

