Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

Farmers across Maharashtra have escalated protests against the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway, citing massive land acquisition that threatens livelihoods. Demonstrations intensified after the chief minister revived the project, with major blockades, police detentions, and strong resistance, especially in western Maharashtra’s horticulture belts.

Jinit Parmar
Jinit Parmar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shaktipeeth highway
The Shaktipeeth Highway, announced as a major infrastructure push, aims to create a seamless north–south corridor connecting Nagpur to Goa via Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, and the Western Ghats. Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Farmers across multiple districts in Maharashtra are mounting escalating protests, ranging from road blockades to attempted self-harm, against land acquisition for the 760-km, Rs 90,000-crore Shaktipeeth Highway.

  • The project requires over 8,100 hectares of private farmland, sparking fears of livelihood loss, especially in regions dependent on agriculture and horticulture.

  • Despite assurances from Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, farmer unions and local communities accuse the government of coercive acquisition tactics and ignoring ground realities.

From the dry farmlands of Latur to the sugarcane belts of Beed and the forested edges of Konkan, an undercurrent of anger is turning into a state-wide resistance across stretches of rural Maharashtra. As the Maharashtra government speeds up land acquisition for the proposed Shaktipeeth Highway – a 760-km corridor linking Nagpur to Goa, projected to cost Rs 90,000 crore – farmers say their villages have become sites of daily confrontation.

Survey teams arrive under police protection; farmers respond with road blockades, sit-ins, and in some districts, acts of self-harm.

The tension peaked on November 28 in the Renapur taluka of Latur district. As revenue officials walked into fields to measure land parcels, several farmers reportedly attempted to consume poison in protest, shouting that they would “rather die on their land than hand it over”. Local groups formed human chains to block government vehicles, refusing to let surveying teams pass. The stand-off lasted hours until officials withdrew from the area.

These scenes are not isolated. In October, farmers in Beed district alleged that land was being taken through coercive means. Villagers in Ashti and Patoda talukas accused officials of arriving with a heavy police presence, creating an atmosphere of fear. Some claimed they were told their land would be marked regardless of consent, a charge the administration denies. In several villages, women formed the front lines, sitting cross-legged across dusty roads to prevent survey equipment from being brought in.

Related Content
Related Content

The Shaktipeeth Highway, announced as a major infrastructure push, aims to create a seamless north–south corridor connecting Nagpur to Goa via Latur, Beed, Osmanabad, Kolhapur, and the Western Ghats. Promoted as a transformative route to boost tourism, freight movement, and religious travel, linking temples and pilgrimage sites across Vidarbha, Marathwada, and Konkan, the project has quickly become one of the state’s most politically sensitive undertakings.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has repeatedly defended the project, calling it “a historic opportunity for economic integration” and insisting that no land will be acquired without fair compensation. He has accused opposition parties of “spreading fear” among farmers and politicising development.

In June 2025, farmers across 12 districts mounted a large-scale mobilisation against the Shaktipeeth Highway project. In Sangli district, hundreds of farmers converged at Ankali Phata, blocking the Sangli–Kolhapur highway and bringing traffic to a standstill for hours. Police eventually intervened, detaining several protesters, but the agitation only drew more attention.

According to reports, of the 8,615 hectares required for the project, 8,141 hectares are to be taken from private owners, the vast majority of them small and marginal farmers. Many fear the loss of agricultural and horticultural land will permanently upend their livelihoods.

Raju Setti, Leader of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, said that CM Fadnavis will have to understand the geography of the region and think of farmer welfare before going ahead with the project. “The government gives speeches about its supposed dedication to the welfare of farmers. And the very same government continues to roll out policies that directly harm those who toil in the fields,” Setti said.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. New Zealand Vs West Indies LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 4: Blackcaps Dominate With 417/4; Windies Seek Fightback

  2. Australia Vs England, Ashes 2nd Test Day 1: Joe Root Slams Maiden Ton Down Under In Pink-Ball Test

  3. Nepal Premier League 2025: Royals Pip Rhinos By 49 Runs To Qualify For Play-Offs

  4. Hardik Pandya: Venue For Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Match Featuring India All-Rounder Shifted - Here's Why

  5. Sunil Narine Takes 600 T20 Wickets: Who Are Other Members Of Exclusive Club?

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Andy Murray Admits Coaching Stint With Novak Djokovic Was A 'Disappointment'

  2. Sumit Nagal Moves Into Australian Open Asia-Pacific Play-off Quarter-Finals

  3. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini and Flavio Cobolli Powers Italy To Third-Straight Title Win

  4. Davis Cup 2025: Spain Sink Germany To Reach First Final Since 2019, Sets Up Titular Clash Against Italy

  5. Davis Cup 2025: Matteo Berrettini, Flavio Cobolli Send Italy To Third Straight Final

Badminton News

  1. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Jason Gunawan Highlights, Syed Modi International 2025 Final: Indian Ace's Title Drought Continues

  2. Treesa Jolly, Gayatri Gopichand Successfully Defend Syed Modi Doubles Title

  3. Syed Modi International 2025: Srikanth Cruises, Treesa–Gayatri Battle Through To Title Clash

  4. Srikanth Kidambi Vs Mithun Manjunath Highlights, Syed Modi International: Senior Pro Wins In Three Games, Enters Final

  5. Unnati Hooda Vs Neslihan Arın Highlights, Syed Modi International SF: Arın Stuns Top Seed Hooda To Reach Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Economic Agenda Set To Dominate India-Russia Summit

  2. Maharashtra Farmers Revolt Against Shaktipeeth Highway Plan: ‘Not An Inch Of Our Land’

  3. Orange Alert Issued for Chennai and 3 Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Heavy Rainfall

  4. Big Money, Bigger Questions in Andhra’s Investment Push

  5. The Indian Constitution At 75 And The RSS At 100: Who Won?

Entertainment News

  1. The Dhanush Phenomenon: Masculinity, Vulnerability And Stardom

  2. Gustaakh Ishq Review | An Itr-Drenched Ode To A Bygone Era

  3. Tere Ishk Mein Review | A Perplexing Resurrection Of The Aimless One-Sided Loverboy Sans Redemption

  4. Tamasha At 10 | The Curious Magic Of The Eternal Story About Storytelling

  5. Veteran Actor Dharmendra Passes Away At 89, Confirms Karan Johar With A Heartfelt Tribute

US News

  1. Trump Has ‘Nuanced’ View on H-1B Visas, Says White House Amid MAGA Criticism

  2. Trump Signals ‘Big Progress’ On Ukraine Talks As Zelensky Warns Against Territorial Concessions

  3. The Epstein Files: A Network of Criminal Socialites in a Rotten System Called Capitalism

  4. Trump Reasserts Claim Of Resolving India-Pakistan Standoff During Meeting With Mamdani

  5. US Military Deploys Massive Naval Force Near Venezuelan Coast, Escalating Tensions

World News

  1. Russia Blocks Roblox Over 'Extremism' And 'LGBT Propaganda' Claims

  2. Asim Munir Is A ‘Radical Islamist’, Wants War With India: Imran Khan’s Sister

  3. Russia Ratifies Key Defence Pact With India Ahead Of Putin's Visit

  4. US Orders H-1B And H-4 Visa Applicants To Make Social Media Profiles Public In Expanded Vetting

  5. Kremlin Signals No Breakthrough After Putin’s Talks With US Negotiators

Latest Stories

  1. Why Uttarakhand Outpaced Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh: A Tale of Progress, Resources, Missed Opportunities

  2. Delhi Court Pushes ED National Herald Chargesheet Order To 16 December

  3. Southeast Asia Flood: Death Toll Surges To 174 In Indonesia; Sumatra

  4. India Vs Canada Highlights, Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: Jugraj Shines As IND Hammer CAN 14-3 To Book Final Spot

  5. Weekly Horoscope for November 30 - December 6, 2025: Major Progress Ahead for Aries, Taurus, Gemini, Scorpio & Pisces

  6. Daily Horoscope For November 29, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Cancer, Scorpio, And Pisces

  7. Harvesting Death: How Olive Groves Became A Battlefield In Palestine

  8. Trump 'Terminates' 90% Of Biden's Executive Orders, Threatens Prosecution