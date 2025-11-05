Fadnavis Busy In Bihar, Leaving Maharashtra Farmers In Lurch: Uddhav

He highlighted delays in compensation, with over 50 lakh hectares affected and farmers demanding immediate Rs 50,000 per hectare aid plus loan waivers.

Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Pritha Vashishth
Updated on:
Updated on:
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray |
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray | Photo: PTI
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Nov 5, 2025, accused Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis of being "busy campaigning in Bihar" while ignoring farmers facing crop losses from unseasonal rains and delayed compensation.

  • Thackeray claimed Fadnavis is neglecting Maharashtra's agrarian distress, with farmers awaiting Rs 25,000 crore in aid amid soybean and cotton damage in Vidarbha and Marathwada.

  • Uddhav mocked Fadnavis's Bihar focus for NDA, urging him to address local issues first; comes amid Maharashtra's upcoming local body polls and Bihar's ongoing Assembly elections.

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Wednesday slammed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for being preoccupied with Bihar election campaigns, leaving the state's farmers "in the lurch" amid severe crop damage from recent unseasonal rains.

Addressing a press conference in Mumbai, Thackeray said: "Fadnavis is busy in Bihar, roaming there for polls, while Maharashtra farmers are suffering huge losses. Where is the time to look after our own state?"

He highlighted delays in compensation, with over 50 lakh hectares affected and farmers demanding immediate Rs 50,000 per hectare aid plus loan waivers. "Soybean, cotton, and paddy crops are destroyed in Vidarbha and Marathwada—yet the Deputy CM prioritizes Bihar's NDA campaign," Thackeray alleged.

Fadnavis has been actively campaigning in Bihar for the November 6-23 Assembly polls, addressing rallies in districts like Siwan and Gopalganj. The BJP leader defended his role, stating: "Maharashtra's issues are handled; Bihar duties are part of national responsibility."

Thackeray's attack comes as Maharashtra gears for municipal polls, with Sena (UBT) pushing farmer distress as a key issue against the Mahayuti government.

The state has announced Rs 5,000 crore initial relief, but farmers' unions demand full surveys and faster disbursals.

