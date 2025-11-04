Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

PM Modi will interact with women workers under the BJP’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative, while Tejashwi Yadav promised Rs 30,000 financial aid for women and higher MSP payments for farmers if his coalition wins.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Ainnie Arif
Updated on:
Updated on:
Bihar elections 2025, PM Modi Bihar rally, Amit Shah Bihar speech
People holding cutout of Prime Minister Narendra modi in a political rally in Bihar ahead of state elections, representational image.| Photo: | Suresh Pandey |
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • As the first phase of Bihar elections ends campaigning, major leaders including Narendra Modi, Tejashwi Yadav and Amit Shah are holding rallies across the state to boost support for their alliances.

  • Polling in the state will be held in two phases — 121 constituencies on November 6 and 122 on November 11 — with results to be declared on November 14.

As campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar elections enters its final day, parties have intensified their efforts, with political leaders from across the country arriving in the state to rally voter support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Tuesday interact with women workers of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance in Bihar as part of the party’s ‘Mera Booth Sabse Majboot’ initiative.

“Women’s power in Bihar is working with extraordinary energy and commitment to ensure the victory of the BJP-NDA in the assembly elections,” Modi said on X.

Congress leader Kanhaiya Kumar - Saahil, Outlook
NDA Is Facing Social Anti-Incumbency In Bihar: Kanhaiya Kumar

BY Satish Padmanabhan

Delhi’s Chief Minister Rekha Gupta departed for Bihar on Monday evening and will campaign for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidates across more than a dozen constituencies over a three-day tour. This would be her third visit to poll-bound Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is set to address public meetings in Supaul, Khagaria, Begusarai, and Patna, while Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will hold a rally in Gopalganj. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma will campaign in Raghunathpur, Siwan, The Daily Jagran reported.

Related Content
Related Content

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is set to hold three election rallies today in Gaya, Aurangabad, and Kutumba.

null - Qayamuddin Ansari
Bihar Election: The Man With ‘Car No. 11’: CPI(ML)’s Qayamuddin Ansari Walks His Way Through Arrah Campaign

BY Jinit Parmar

Among the BJP’s top leaders, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and party president JP Nadda are also campaigning in Bihar today.  

Shah will address three meetings in Darbhanga, East Champaran, and West Champaran. Rajnath Singh will speak at rallies in Raghopur, Fatuha, Simri Bakhtiyarpur, and Tarapur, while Nadda will begin with a meeting in Bhojpur, followed by a roadshow in Darbhanga and further events in Mohiuddinnagar, Lakhisarai, and Baikundhpur constituencies, India Today reported.

The BJP is contesting the Bihar elections as part of the NDA alongside Nitish Kumar’s Janata Dal (United). The ruling alliance faces a challenge from the opposition Mahagathbandhan, which includes the RJD and the Congress, with Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

Yadav on Tuesday announced a one-time financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for women and expanded benefits for farmers if his coalition comes to power in Bihar.

Yadav made the announcement at a press conference as campaigning for the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections entered its final stage.

"After we form the government, on Makar Sankranti (January 14) we will deposit Rs 30,000 for an entire year into the accounts of women under the Mai Bahin Maan Yojana," he said.

Divya Gautam - Imago
New Faces Of The Left: CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) Balance Youth Leaders and Veterans For Bihar Elections 2025

BY Snigdhendu Bhattacharya

The RJD leader also said that if voted into power, his government would provide incentive to farmers, “an additional payment of Rs 300 per quintal over and above the MSP for paddy, and an additional Rs 400 per quintal over and above the MSP for wheat." 

He added that whether it is paddy or wheat, the current government does not provide farmers with MSP properly. “The middlemen are the ones who benefit,” he said.  

PATNA, INDIA - JULY 25: Leader of Opposition and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav with Vikasshil Insaan Party president Mukesh Sahni during Veerangana Phoolan Devi Shahadat Diwas function at Bapu Sabhagar on July 25, 2025 in Patna, India. (Photo by Santosh Kumar Hindustan Times) Bihar Politics And Governance - Credits - Imago / Hindustan Times
How A Dalit Deputy Chief Minister Would Have Given The Mahagathbandhan Much-Needed Push In Bihar

BY Krishna Mohan Lal

Yadav will campaign in Darbhanga, Begusarai, Vaishali, and Raghopur, while national president of the Samajwadi Party Akhilesh Yadav, is scheduled to address public meetings in Gaya, Aubra, and Aurangabad, India Today reported.

On its penultimate day, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are also reaching out to voters across the state.

Addressing election rallies in Saharsa and Lakhisarai districts, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday criticised the Prime Minister for repeatedly claiming that the opposition leaders insult the country and Bihar, taking a jibe at his that he should set up a new ministry, the ‘Apamaan Mantralaya’ (Ministry of Insults).

“Instead of talking about development, the prime minister keeps accusing every opposition leader of insulting the country. He should form a new ministry, ‘Apamaan Mantralaya’, because that’s what his government seems most focused on,” she said.

Polling in Bihar will take place in two phases — 121 constituencies will vote on November 6, and the remaining 122 on November 11. The results will be announced on November 14.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SA, 1st ODI: Faisalabad Weather Forecast, Iqbal Stadium Pitch Report - All You Need To Know

  2. Who Are ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Champions?

  3. ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Outlook's Team Of The Tournament

  4. Pratika Rawal Factfile: India's In-Form Opener Bound By Injury, Not By Spirit

  5. India Become Women's World Cup Champions: Stats You Might Have Missed From Historic Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Beats Felix Auger-Aliassime In Paris Masters Final, Reclaims No. 1 Spot

  2. Jannik Sinner Clinches Paris Masters, Reclaims World No. 1 Ranking

  3. Rohan Bopanna Retires: Indian Tennis Legend, 45, Says Goodbye After 20 Years On Tour

  4. Paris Masters: Carlos Alcaraz Stunned By Cameron Norrie As Spaniard Makes Early Exit

  5. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

Badminton News

  1. PV Sindhu Withdraws From Remaining 2025 BWF Tour Events To Recover From Foot Injury

  2. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  3. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  4. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Priyanka Gandhi: PM Modi Should Form 'Apamaan Mantralaya' Over Insult Accusations

  2. Grief, Physical And Mental Pain: Sole Survivor Of Air India Crash Lives In Isolation

  3. Drunk Dumper Driver's 5-Km Rampage Kills 12, Injures 40

  4. Day In Pics: November 03, 2025

  5. 19 Killed, 22 Injured as Gravel-Laden Lorry Collides with Bus in Telangana’s Ranga Reddy District, PM Reacts

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  2. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  3. Trump Downplays War With Venezuela, Says Maduro’s ‘Days Are Numbered’

  4. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

World News

  1. US Seeks Pakistan’s Cooperation In Critical Minerals As China Tightens Grip On Global Supply Chains

  2. Sudan’s Civil War Spirals, With Mounting Allegations Of Genocide Against RSF

  3. Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

  4. Trump Says Pakistan, China Among Nations Testing Nuclear Weapons; Justifies US Plans to Resume Tests

  5. Bullet To An Amulet: How Arab Nationalism Has Failed Young Palestinians

Latest Stories

  1. Renowned Flautist Dipak Sarma Passes Away At 57 In Chennai

  2. Bihar Elections: Final Day of Campaigning Sees Modi, Nitish, Himanta,Tejashwi, Rahul Rally Across State

  3. 55th Kerala State Film Awards: Manjummel Boys Sweeps Multiple Awards; Mammootty, Shamla Hamza Bag Top Acting Honours

  4. Allahabad HC Upholds UGC Degree And NCTE Training For Junior High Assistant Teachers

  5. Bihar Elections 2025: Lalu Holds First Roadshow For Jailed RJD Candidate Ritlal Yadav In Danapur

  6. Delhi NCR Weather Update: Partly Cloudy Skies with Persistent Pollution Through November 5

  7. Veteran Marathi Actor Daya Dongre Passes Away At 85

  8. Shah Bano's Daughter Petitions MP High Court To Halt 'Haq' Release