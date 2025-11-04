New Faces Of The Left: CPI(ML), CPI and CPI(M) Balance Youth Leaders and Veterans For Bihar Elections 2025

Dhananjay (he does not use the last name) had his first major election last year, when he contested the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students’ Union election for the post of president and won, becoming the first Dalit to occupy this post. In just about a year and a half, the Bihar boy is facing another big election. The CPI(ML)(Liberation), the largest left-wing party in the state, has fielded him from the Bhore assembly seat, which the party lost by a narrow margin in the 2020 elections.