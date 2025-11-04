How A Dalit Deputy Chief Minister Would Have Given The Mahagathbandhan Much-Needed Push In Bihar

In 2020, Chirag was outside the NDA fold, but this time, Chirag and Manjhi are both within the NDA fold. That time, there was a Nitish fatigue as he continued to switch sides from one alliance to another. The third factor was migration due to COVID-19. Despite all these circumstances, the NDA formed the government—it secured a total of 125 seats (37.26 per cent of the votes), the Mahagathbandhan won 110 seats (37.23 per cent of votes), the LJP and Mukesh Sahani’s party secured 5.66 per cent and 1.52 per cent votes, respectively. Now, Sahani’s party is a part of the NDA, and he is Mahagathbandhan’s deputy chief minister candidate. There is about a four per cent difference because, this time, Chirag is a part of the NDA and also represents the Union Cabinet. Therefore, NDA’s vote share could be around 43 per cent, whereas the Mahagathbandhan's vote share might be 39 per cent. On this basis, the NDA would easily form the government.