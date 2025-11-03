From Dirty Lyrics To Clean Politics: Bhojpuri’s Vulgar Stars Now On The Ballot

These words are, in fact, too brief to describe his stature. Scholars have written hundreds of essays and theses on him. Yet the real question is, why is the Bhojpuri of Bhikhari Thakur dying in his very own village? How did the same language that travelled across the world through songs get reduced to vulgarity by today’s singers — Khesari Lal, Pawan Singh, Ritesh Pandey, Guddu Rangeela, and others?