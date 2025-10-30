Theatre Of Power: Bihar’s Actor–Politicians And The Political Potency Of Stardom

Why does acting sit so comfortably beside gangsterhood and governance here? Because Bihar’s political modernity was forged amid the social framework of criminality. Since the 1980s, local strongmen and caste-based enforcers have controlled votes through visibility and fear. In such an environment, fame itself becomes protection. Both the actor and the gangster operate through reputation, charisma, and fear. The politician, especially in Bihar’s populist grammar, borrows from both. An actor-turned-politician can therefore enact toughness and benevolence in the same gesture: motivating people at a rally, threatening an opponent and simultaneously singing a folk song about honor. Theatricality here thus becomes a form of governance.