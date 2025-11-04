Bihar Elections: 'Nachaniya to Netaji' — Khesari Lal Yadav’s Journey from Bhojpuri Stardom to Politics

The Early Years: Blessings of “Kamla Baba”



In Dhanadh village, 80-year-old Janakdev Yadav smiles at the mere mention of Khesari’s name. His house stands right opposite Khesari’s. “He never forgets to take my blessings when he visits,” Janakdev says warmly. Recalling the singer’s childhood, he narrates: “He must have been eight or nine when his uncle, Medhu, used to send him to graze cattle. But instead of herding cows, he would start beating a tin drum and sing along. People laughed, but his voice had power. Medhu would beat him, but finally, seeing his interest, he sent him to Kamla Baba, a local folk singer.” Kamla Baba became Khesari’s first guru, taking him to local performances and giving him the stage. “That’s where he learned to sing bhajans and couplets,” Janakdev recalls. “Whenever Baba performed, he’d push Khesari forward and say, ‘Now Khesari will sing.’” Khesari began touring villages with Kamla Baba. His father, Mangru Yadav, sold litti-chokha on Delhi’s streets to sustain the family, while the young Khesari often joined him to help.