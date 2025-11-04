Maithili Thakur Goes Adityanath Style, Proposes Changing Name Of Alinagar To Sitanagar

The credit, in no small part, goes to Maithili herself — the young, classically trained folk and devotional singer who became the cultural face of Mithila through her renditions of bhajans and Maithili songs. For many outside Bihar, she is a brand ambassador of the state. But in Alinagar, where the rhythm of politics is slower than social media’s churn, Maithili is still an unfamiliar face to many.