From Mithila Folk to Modern Art: Sanju Das Paints Women's Dreams and Desires

“Freedom is special to all. However, most Indian women always remain under the subjugation of men. Love teaches us to revolt for freedom. But love is a crime in a country like India. No wonder Indian women fly after getting married; they wish to fulfil all their suppressed desires and dreams. Both the flying birds in the sky and independent women in society attract her a lot." — Sanju Das Sanju Das is a veteran contemporary artist from Bihar. Earlier, she was practising as a Mithila folk artist. From folk art, she entered the world of modern art. Her paintings represent women expressing their dreams, suppressed desires, and lives.