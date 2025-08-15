At Least 10 Pilgrims From Bihar Killed, 35 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Truck In West Bengal’s Burdwan

The pilgrims from Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district were on their way home after a visit to Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district.

  1. Ten pilgrims from Bihar’s Motihari died and 35 were injured, including six children, when their bus hit a parked truck in West Bengal’s Burdwan on August 15, 2025.

  2. The group was returning from a pilgrimage to Gangasagar, having earlier visited Deoghar, and authorities are contacting families of the victims.

Ten pilgrims from Bihar were killed and 35 others sustained injuries when their bus collided with a stationary truck in West Bengal’s Burdwan town on Friday, officials said.

The victims, all from Motihari in Bihar’s East Champaran district, were on their way home after visiting Gangasagar in South 24 Parganas district, PTI reported. The accident occurred on NH-19 near Phaguipur in Purba Bardhaman district.

Among those who died were eight men and two women, officials told PTI. The injured, which included six children, were rushed to Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

"There were 45 people on the luxury bus. Efforts are being made to contact their families," an official said.

"The pilgrims began their journey from Motihari on August 8. They first visited Deoghar and then went to Gangasagar," he said.

