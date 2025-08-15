In a statement on Telegram, Ukraine’s military said its strike on the Syzran facility caused a fire and explosions. It described the refinery as one of the largest in oil company Rosneft’s network, producing a range of fuels. Samara’s regional governor said a drone attack had sparked a fire at an unspecified “industrial enterprise” in the region, adding it was quickly extinguished. Russia’s defence ministry said Ukrainian drones were shot down over nine regions.