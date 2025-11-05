Video Interview | Khesari Lal Yadav: From Litti-Chokha Seller to RJD’s Star Candidate | Bihar Elections 2025

From selling litti-chokha on Delhi’s streets to commanding crowds in Chhapra’s election rallies, Bhojpuri superstar and RJD candidate Khesari Lal Yadav’s journey mirrors Bihar’s cultural and political churn. Khesari represents both aspiration and defiance — the self-made man who doesn’t speak English or polish his diction for Delhi media. His “vulgarity” is also a political statement: that the culture of Bihar’s masses deserves the same stage as that of its elites. His fan base overlaps neatly with key voter groups — the rural poor, the migrant labourers, and the Bhojpuri-speaking youth who dream of breaking free from class constraints.

