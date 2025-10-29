Refrains At Loggerheads: Bihar Elections 2025 Through Its Campaign Songs

Then, there’s the endless stream of songs by supporters of various parties, 80 percent of which are in Bhojpuri. The RJD supporters are churning out songs rife with political grotesquery. These videos have netted lakhs and lakhs of views. The language of hate and retribution is almost too vicious and overt to stomach on first encounter. There are insinuations of bloodshed and hooliganism if the party is to return to power—a resurgent “Yadav Raj” gloating in violence and abduction of any dissident. Guns and lathis are common parlance in these songs, as is casteism. The language and implications are nakedly coarser. While the official song is draped in niceties, the party’s supporters don’t hold back on real-time repercussions. There’s no dressing up the muscle power and the intimidation tactics the RJD will deploy. “Power belongs only to the Ahirs,” say the unequivocally confrontational lyrics, while propounding annihilation of all rivals with impunity. At an NDA campaign in Samastipur, Modi himself has taken issue with the songs, highlighting a concerted effort to revive the older days, where criminality was sanctioned by Lalu Yadav’s government.