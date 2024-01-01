Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is an Indian politician and the younger son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, the former Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and the leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) party. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has emerged as a prominent figure in Bihar politics and is associated with the RJD.

Yadav was contracted by the Delhi Daredevils for the 2008 Indian Premier League franchise. He remained in the reserve bench of the team in the entire seasons between 2008 and 2012. By 2013, Yadav had retired from his cricket career.

Since 2010, while still pursuing his cricket career, Yadav had begun campaigning for the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Following his advent into politics, he was credited for successfully modernising campaigning strategies and initiating digital outreach for the party. In the 2015 Bihar Legislative Assembly election, Yadav stood as the candidate of the Mahagathbandan (Grand Alliance) and was elected as the representative of the Raghopur constituency. The election also resulted in an overwhelming majority for the alliance in the assembly, which led to Yadav being appointed as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and received the portfolios of public works, forestry and environment in the 5th Nitish Kumar cabinet.

He has served in various political capacities, including as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, holding office from November 2015 to July 2017. During his tenure, he was also given multiple portfolios in the state government, including the Department of Road Construction and the Department of Building Construction. Tejashwi Prasad Yadav is seen as one of the key leaders of the RJD and has been actively involved in state politics, particularly in issues concerning social justice, youth empowerment, and development in Bihar. By March 2018, Yadav had become the de facto leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal. Upon appointment, he issued an official apology addressing the people of Bihar for "lapses and mistakes" that may have been committed by the party during its tenure in the state government and that he himself was unaware of them being too young at the time. During his term as the leader of opposition, Yadav later became involved in organising food relief in the aftermath of the 2019 Bihar floods.

Yadav led the Rashtriya Janata Dal in the 2020 Bihar Legislative Assembly elections, as the Chief Ministerial candidate of the Mahagathbandhan. The alliance won 110 seats in total out of 243, with RJD winning 75 seats, continuing to remain the single largest political party in Bihar. Since the majority required was 122, the alliance was unable to form the government, and Yadav was elected as the Leader of Opposition of Bihar. On 10 August 2022, he took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar with Nitish Kumar taking oath as Chief Minister as part of the Mahagathbandan formed with RJD, Congress and other Opposition Parties.

Yadav is noted to have been both the youngest Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and the youngest Leader of Opposition in India during the respective periods. Despite his relatively young age, Tejashwi has risen to prominence in Bihar politics, becoming the Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar at the age of 26.