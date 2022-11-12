Saturday, Nov 12, 2022
Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Daughter Donates Kidney To Her Father, Says ‘It’s Just A Piece Of Flesh’

RJD president Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Singapore-based daughter has decided to donate kidney to her father.

Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav
Rastriya Janata Dal (RJD) President Lalu Prasad Yadav.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 4:14 pm

It is just a small chunk of flesh, said Rohini Acharya, RJD president Lalu Prasad's Singapore-based daughter, about her decision to donate a kidney to her ailing septuagenarian father.

In her early 40s, the elder sister of Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav, came out with a series of emotional tweets on Friday, a day after the world came to know about her willingness to donate a kidney to her ailing father.

"It is just a small chunk of flesh that I wish to give away to my father. I can do anything for him. Please pray that things turn out well and Papa is fit again to give voice to you all", she tweeted, obviously addressing the fans of her father.

Acharya, who utilises her proficiency in the use of social media to take up cudgels on behalf of her family, despite being away from the rough and tumble of politics, also shared a couple of photographs of her father, one of these clicked decades ago, with herself as a toddler in his lap.

The 74-year-old RJD president, who has been suffering from multiple health problems, was advised a kidney transplant.

The daughter of Prasad and Rabri Devi now awaits her father's visit for the much-awaited transplant and she proudly declared that she considered her parents, both former Bihar CMs, equivalent to God and felt lucky to have got a chance to do her bit for her father.

Prasad is currently in Delhi, at his eldest daughter Misa Bharti's place. 

Prasad, a convict in many fodder scam cases who is out on bail, needs permission from the court to visit abroad.

He was in Singapore last month to undergo preliminary investigations for his chronic renal problems but had to return on October 24, a day prior to the expiry of the period a CBI court in Delhi had fixed for his stay out of India. 
 

