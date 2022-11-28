Bihar Government Takes Care Of Every Community's Interests: CM After Dedicating Water Project To Gaya

Bihar is a multi-ethnic state, where people belonging to different religions and sects live in harmony, and the government respects the sentiments of every community, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar asserted on Monday, after dedicating a water supply scheme to Gaya.

The CM, on the occasion, said that his government's ambitious Ganga Water Supply Scheme (GWSS), under which floodwater will be treated for supply to households, will also generate employment opportunities for the residents of the state's southern districts.

Kumar had on Sunday inaugurated the project in Rajgir."The project will facilitate the supply of treated Ganga floodwater to meet the demand for drinking water in Gaya, Bodh Gaya and Rajgir. Residents of these places will now get sacred Ganga water at home. The treated water will also be provided to different institutions, hospitals, schools and hotels in these districts, which register high tourist footfall," he noted.

The CM said that facility will be extended to Nawada next year. "Our government takes care of the interests and sentiments of people belonging to different religions. Bihar is a multi-ethnic state, where people of different communities live together. There are some, who do try to create differences... everyone in this state must maintain peace, harmony and brotherhood at all times," stated Kumar.

The GWSS scheme, estimated to incur an expense of Rs 4,175 crore, was approved at a special cabinet meeting held in Gaya in December 2019, under the chairmanship of Kumar. "Fifty three wards of Gaya and nine of Bodh Gaya have started receiving treated Ganga water from today. The project will facilitate the supply of 135 litres of treated water every day for each person in a household," he added.

Others who were present at Monday’s programme included Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav, state ministers Sanjay Kumar Jha and Kumar Sarvjeet, and Chief Secretary Amir Subhani. Earlier in the day, the CM offered prayers at Vishnupad temple and Mahabodhi shrine here.

