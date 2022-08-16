Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Home National

Bihar: BJP Leadership To Hold Meeting With State Brass, Future Course Of Action Likely To Be Discussed

The BJP brass is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said.

Amit Shah and JP Nadda would chair the BJP central leadership's meeting with Bihar state's brass
Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 16 Aug 2022 3:17 pm

Days after Janta Dal (United) parted ways with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the BJP's central leadership will on Tuesday hold a meeting with the party's Bihar leaders.

JD(U) last week split from the BJP and formed the government in Bihar with the Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD)-led bloc. Nitish Kumar continues as chief minister whereas RJD's Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has become the deputy chief minister. 

The BJP brass is likely to deliberate upon the BJP's future course of action and the strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, sources said, adding organisational changes may also come up for discussion.

The meeting comes on a day Nitish expanded his two-member cabinet, which, till now, included Tejashwi besides him. Thirty-one ministers took oath with the RJD getting a lion's share of Cabinet berths.

The BJP's national media co-incharge Sanjay Mayukh said, "It's Jungle Raj 2.0 in Bihar. As far as the BJP is concerned we will raise our voice and take the issues of people from the road to Assembly."

Mayukh, who is a BJP MLC in Bihar, said the meeting will firm up the party's strategy in the state in taking on the JD(U)-RJD government which he termed "disjointed".

BJP president J P Nadda and senior party leader Amit Shah will chair the meeting. The party's general secretary (organisation) B L Santhosh will also be present, Mayukh.

According to the sources, Union Ministers Ashwini Choubey, Giriraj Singh and Nityanand Rai, and the party's senior leaders Ravi Shankar Prasad and Sushil Modi – all of whom are from Bihar – are expected to attend the meeting

The BJP's Bihar unit president Sanjay Jaiswal, former deputy chief ministers Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi, and former minister in the state government Shahnawaz Hussain are also likely to attend the meeting, they said.

This is the first meeting of the BJP on the subject since Nitish parted ways with the party to form the government with the RJD-led bloc, which also included the Congress party, HAM, and Left parties.

(With PTI inputs)

