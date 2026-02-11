Journalist Ravi Nair Convicted In Adani Enterprises Criminal Defamation Case

Magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar convicted journalist Ravi Nair in criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd.
Court sentenced Nair to one year imprisonment and imposed a fine over allegedly false and defamatory tweets targeting AEL and Adani Group.
After full trial, court ruled the tweets were not fair comment and damaged company reputation among public and investors.
A magistrate court in Mansa, Gandhinagar, has convicted journalist Ravi Nair in a criminal defamation case filed by Adani Enterprises Ltd (AEL) and sentenced him to one year's imprisonment along with a fine.
According to PTI, the conviction follows a complaint by AEL, the flagship company of the Adani Group, which alleged that Nair published and disseminated a series of tweets with false and defamatory statements aimed at damaging the reputation of AEL and the Adani Group.
PTI reported that AEL maintained the tweets went beyond fair comment or legitimate criticism and were intended to undermine the company's credibility among the public and investors.
After conducting a full-fledged trial, the court determined that AEL had proved its case and found Nair guilty of criminal defamation. The court then convicted him and imposed the sentence of one year's imprisonment and a fine.
Nair could not be immediately reached for comments.
Reported PTI, the case stemmed from the specific allegations regarding the content and impact of the tweets in question.
(With inputs from PTI)