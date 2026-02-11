South Africa Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

In today's opening match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, we have a cracker of a contest as Aiden Markram’s South Africa go up against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The game will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The 2024 T20 World Cup finalist, Proteas, got off to a strong start in this edition, having registered a 57-run victory over Canada in their campaign opener in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, lost their first league game against New Zealand by five wickets.

South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Rashid Khan, Aiden Markram
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan and South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, left shake hand after the toss during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Rashid Khan, Aiden Markram
Afghanistan's captain Rashid Khan, and South Africa's captain Aiden Markram, yellow shirt, leads their teams for their national anthem during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Aiden Markram
South Africa's captain Aiden Markram plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: Adam Davy/PA via AP
South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Quinton de Kock
South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
South Africa vs Afghanistan ICC T20 World Cup 2026-Fazalhaq Farooqi
Afghanistan's Fazalhaq Farooqi, left celebrate the wicket of South Africa's captain Aiden Markram during the T20 World Cup cricket match between Afghanistan and South Africa in Ahmedabad. | Photo: AP/Ajit Solanki
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

