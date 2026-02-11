South Africa Vs Afghanistan, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
In today's opening match at the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, we have a cracker of a contest as Aiden Markram’s South Africa go up against Rashid Khan’s Afghanistan at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. The game will begin at 11:00 AM IST. The 2024 T20 World Cup finalist, Proteas, got off to a strong start in this edition, having registered a 57-run victory over Canada in their campaign opener in Ahmedabad. Meanwhile, Afghanistan, lost their first league game against New Zealand by five wickets.
1/4
2/4
3/4
4/4
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.
MOST POPULAR
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE