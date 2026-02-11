England Vs West Indies, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: See Best Photos From Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium

England captain Harry Brook won the toss and opted to bowl against the West Indies in their ICC T20 World Cup 2026 match at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday (February 11). Jamie Overton came in for Luke Wood in the England XI, while Roston Chase replaced Matthew Forde in the West Indies team. Both teams had a winning start to the tournament and would look to consolidate on that momentum in Mumbai.

ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs WI Brandon King
West Indies' Brandon King plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs WI Phil Salt
England's Phil Salt takes the catch to get dismiss West Indies' Brandon King during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026: WI vs ENG Shimron Hetmyer
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026: WI vs ENG Roston Chase
West Indies' Roston Chase hits a boundary during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
West Indies vs England T20 WCup Cricket
West Indies' Roston Chase, left, Shimron Hetmye encourage each other as they bat during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs WI Sherfane Rutherford
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford plays a shot during the T20 World Cup cricket match between England and West Indies in Mumbai, India. | Photo: AP/Rafiq Maqbool
T20 WCup Cricket West Indies vs England
England's Adil Rashid celebrates with teammates after a DRS review for the wicket of West Indies' Roston Chase during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
T20 WCup Cricket England vs West Indies Rovman Powell
West Indies' Rovman Powell plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
West Indies Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his half century
West Indies' Sherfane Rutherford celebrates his half century during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
ICC T20 WC 2026: ENG vs WI Jason Holder
West Indies' Jason Holder plays a shot during an ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 cricket match between England and West Indies, at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai, Maharashtra. | Photo: PTI/Kunal Patil
Get the Latest Cricket News, today's match Live Cricket Scores, Match Results, and upcoming cricket series & schedule at Outlook India. To follow our special coverage of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026 News updates, T20 World Cup Schedule, T20 world cup teams' Squad, T20 World Cup 2026 points table, and Stats - most runs & wickets of T20 World Cup 2026.

