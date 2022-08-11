Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Election Department, CBI Can Set Up Offices At My Residence: Tejashwi

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said far from being afraid of ED and CBI, he was ready to let the agencies set up offices at his residence if this brought "Shanti" (peace).

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav
RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav PTI Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 5:03 pm

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Thursday said far from being afraid of ED and CBI, he was ready to let the agencies set up offices at his residence if this brought "Shanti" (peace).

The RJD leader made the tongue-in-cheek reference to allegations of misuse of central agencies against political opponents of the BJP while chatting with journalists at his mother and former chief minister Rabri Devi's house.

"If even this does not bring Shanti I cannot help it, “ he said.

Claiming that he did not fear “these agencies” during his first tenure as deputy chief minister, Yadav said he used to fight with the Centre for the interests of Bihar. 

The RJD leader served as deputy chief minister of Bihar from 2015 to 2017. 

"Since then I have matured, having served as leader of the opposition and steered the party campaign in last assembly elections when my father was not available", said the younger son of RJD supremo Lalu Prasad.

"The case lodged against me pertains to a time when I was a kid, pursuing my passion for cricket. If I had committed any crime why no action was taken", asked Yadav who has been named in a money laundering case.

Related stories

Tejashwi Yadav Says New Govt In Bihar Will Deliver On Job Creation

Tejashwi Offered Support To BJP To Shield His Family From Graft Cases: Bihar BJP Chief

Tejashwi Makes Fresh Bid To Fish In NDA's Troubled Waters

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Bihar Deputy Chief Minister RJD Supremo Lalu Prasad Tejashwi Prasad Yadav ED And CBI Agencies Set Up Offices Money Laundering Case Served As Leader Of The Opposition
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Watch Out Before You Take A Lucrative Low-Interest Housing Loan From A Developer

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals

Commonwealth Games 2022, Day 11 Highlights: India Finishes 4th With 22 Gold Medals