The Higher, The Lower: India's Entrenched Caste Hierarchy Feels Challenged By UGC Guidelines

On June 30, 2025, the Ministry of Education (MoE) stated that the total number of sanctioned and filled positions in all the central universities reflected the skewed nature of faculty appointments from these communities. In IIT Delhi, of the 642 teaching positions, only 20 SCs, and eight STs were appointed in the assistant professor level till 2025. There is a shortfall of 11.9 per cent (76 SC positions vacant) and 6.3 per cent (40 ST positions vacant.) There is only one professor and associate professor from the ST category. The UGC furnished data from 2020 to 2024 regarding teaching positions in central universities. In the UoH, of the sanctioned 225 unreserved teaching positions, 284 have been filled! This includes assistant, associate and professors. So, the UoH has appointed an extra 59 positions in the unreserved category against the sanctioned strength. Neither the UGC nor the MoE has any issue with the violation of norms. In Delhi University, the total sanctioned strength of unreserved teaching positions in the departments is 707, and 625 (88 per cent) have been filled. For SCs, of the 257 positions, 117 (46 per cent) have been filled. For STs, of the 127 positions, only 53 positions were filled, a total of 53 per cent. Interestingly, for both OBC and Economically Weaker Sections (EWSs), there are 459 and 170 sanctioned positions, but only 152 (33 per cent) and 26 (26 per cent) have been filled respectively. Needless to mention, for people with disabilities, of the 57 positions, only 14 have been filled. A similar situation prevails in the Banaras Hindu University. For professors in the unreserved category, of the 102 sanctioned positions, 93 have been filled. For the SCs, only eight of the 33 positions; for the STs, only one of the 16; and, for the OBCs, only five of the 59 positions have been filled respectively. In the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), there were no sanctioned positions for OBCs and EWSs at the professor and associate professor levels. However, five professors and 29 associate professors in the OBC category have been appointed. Additionally, there was no sanctioned post for EWSs at the assistant professor level, but four candidates were appointed. In IIM Indore, there are two OBCs and one EWS assistant professor of 150 total teachers. There are no SCs, STs and persons with disabilities. There are 106 teachers at all levels from the unreserved category. The data is only the tip of the iceberg as every higher education institution has similar stories to disclose when it comes to admissions and recruitments from the socially marginalised groups.