UGC Regulations: The Unfinished Business Of Caste

This is why the debate around the current UGC regulations is a reminder that India’s engagement with caste remains unfinished. Discrimination on the basis of caste is real and persistent. Denying it erases the lived experiences of many. Thus, regulations that safeguard against discrimination are necessary. At the same time, fears about false accusations, procedural unfairness, and institutional biases are also real. Dismissing these anxieties as reactionary only deepens mistrust. Hence, what is equally important is to ensure that these regulations are free from any biases or imbalances and that all students get equitable access to opportunities for learning, engaging, growing and accessing grievance-redressal mechanisms. The task before policymakers is not to choose between competing fears, but to design systems that deftly assimilate both. The need is to create an environment where students learn the harder task of living together with fairness, dignity, and trust. Regulation can set the floor. Harmony has to be built above it.