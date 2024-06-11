Decoding Modi 3.0

While it’s relatively easier to analyse a clear victory or defeat, the current outcome makes for an exciting study for its sheer complexity. The disappointed reaction from the winning party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which formed the government, is in direct contrast with the celebratory scenes coming from the Opposition. While the Congress is clearly a distant second to the BJP in terms of numbers, its alliance, INDIA, got close enough to give a jitter or two to the incumbent government. The two main allies of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have assured their support for now, but both the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and the Janata Dal [United] (JDU) may keep assessing their own political advantage from time to time and weigh if their best interest lies with the BJP. Having said that, the NDA at this point is much sturdier than the mosaic which makes the INDIA bloc. However, for the BJP, there needs to be a nuanced analysis of its performance. While on the one hand, coming back to power for a third consecutive term with sizeable seats is no mean feat, setbacks in its stronghold states like Uttar Pradesh including losing the prestige seat of Faizabad (Ayodhya) is surely worrisome. Though ‘‘Abki baar 400 paar” was clearly an ambitious target, the BJP’s inability to cross the simple majority mark after the thumping victory of 2019 shows a crack in the armour of the party which seemed invincible hitherto. This perhaps explains the mood in the INDIA camp as the Opposition could finally figure out a way through the formidable BJP—a disciplined, cadre-based organisation that has changed the dynamics of electoral fights in India. It may not have resulted in a clear-cut victory for now, but the Opposition may surely be fancying its chances in the upcoming assembly elections in large states like Maharashtra, Bihar and UP.