The Land Lost: Faizabad Rejects BJP's Ram Mandir Politics

The BJP losing the Faizabad constituency, which houses the much fabled Ram mandir, has an ironic quality to it. The saffron party gave Ram Lalla a home but—demolishing homes and shops—exiled its long-term residents. It invited the world to Ayodhya but snubbed the locals. The BJP’s Lallu Singh, as a result, lost the seat to Samajwadi Party’s Awadhesh Prasad, a Dalit, by around 55,000 votes. Even today, many Dalits are forbidden to enter temples, but Prasad has zipped into the temple town of the country. This victory carries one—or all—of the following imprints: plot twist, poetic justice, political boomerang. Now not the people of Ayodhya, but the BJP has been exiled. And they’ve sent a charged message to the ruling party: that in a democracy, the real gods are the voters themselves.