Lok Sabha Election Results 2024 | Maharashtra Shocker For NDA

Maharashtra seems to be emerging as another area of concern for the BJP, with the BJP alone losing 10 seats over its tally of 23 the last time, despite contesting more seats this time. The NDA as a whole is suffering losses in the state, with the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) running neck and neck with the BJP in their individual tallies, while Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar’s NCP are falling behind.