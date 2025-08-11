Pakistani Intruder Injured, Arrested By BSF In Kathua Sector

Movement of several intruders were detected between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts; one injured and captured.
Injured intruder shifted to hospital; identity and motive under investigation.
BSF personnel in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua district arrested an injured Pakistani intruder on Monday after opening fire to stop a group attempting to cross the International Border.
According to PTI, the movement of multiple intruders was detected between Chandwan and Kothey border outposts in the Hiranagar sector at around 4 pm. The BSF troops issued repeated warnings, but the intruders did not stop.
BSF personnel then opened fire, injuring one of the intruders. The injured person was taken into custody and moved to a hospital for treatment. His identity and the motive behind the infiltration attempt are under investigation, the officials added.