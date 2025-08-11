Las Vegas Aces 94-86 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: A'ja Wilson Records Historic 30-20 In Hosts' Win

Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson reacts after making a basket and drawing a foul during the second half of a WNBA basketball game against the Connecticut Sun in Las Vegas.
Golden State Valkyries forward Janelle Salaun (13) looks to shoot against Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) and center A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) drives against Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) shoots a layup against Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Seattle Storm forward Ezi Magbegor (13) passes the ball by Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Connecticut Sun guard Marina Mabrey (3) shoots over Las Vegas Aces center Megan Gustafson, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jackie Young (0) goes up to shoot in front of Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) and forward Haley Peters, second from left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Jewell Loyd (24) drives against Connecticut Sun guard Bria Hartley (14) during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Connecticut Sun center Tina Charles (31) looks to pass the ball as Las Vegas Aces center A'ja Wilson (22) defends during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.
Las Vegas Aces guard Chelsea Gray (12) looks to shoot over Seattle Storm forward Gabby Williams, left, during the first half of a WNBA basketball game in Las Vegas.