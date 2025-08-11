Sports

Las Vegas Aces 94-86 Connecticut Sun, WNBA: A'ja Wilson Records Historic 30-20 In Hosts' Win

A'ja Wilson scored 32 points and tied a career-high with 20 rebounds to become the first player in WNBA history with 30-plus points and at least 20 rebounds in a game as the Las Vegas Aces beat the Connecticut Sun 94-86 in the WNBA on Monday (August 11, 2025). Wilson grabbed almost as many boards as Connecticut had as a team (23) as Las Vegas (18-14) won their season-best fourth straight. Jackie Young scored 21 points and reserves Jewell Loyd and Dana Evans scored 12 and 10 respectively. Marina Mabrey scored 22 points, Saniya Rivers had 17 and Leila Lacan 13 for Connecticut.