Lok Sabha Passes Two Tax Bills Amid Din

The Select Committee had proposed several changes to the Income-tax Bill, 2025, initially introduced in the Lok Sabha on February 13. "There are corrections in the nature of drafting, alignment of phrases, consequential changes and cross-referencing. Therefore, a decision has been taken by the government to withdraw the Income-tax Bill, 2025 as reported by the Select Committee. Consequently, Income-tax (No. 2) Bill, 2025 has been prepared to replace the Income-tax Act, 1961," the statement said.