INDIA Bloc MPs March to Election Commission Over Alleged Poll Irregularities

Leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Monday, protesting against alleged voter list irregularities in a state heading for polls in November. The opposition leaders accused the government of manipulating the electoral process and demanded corrective action. Police stopped several MPs mid-route, while some sat in protest on the road. The march saw participation from Congress, Trinamool Congress and other alliance partners, with members carrying copies of the Constitution and raising slogans against the changes.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Mallikarjun Kharge
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

LoP in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP Kumari Selja with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Priyanka Gandhi
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Rahul Gandhi
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: AP/Manish Swarup

Congress party leader and leader of opposition Rahul Gandhi, center, and other parties lawmakers are stopped by police during a protest calling for the rollback of a controversial revision of the voter list in one of the country’s poorest states where key elections are scheduled in November, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Sagarika Ghose
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

TMC MPs Sagarika Ghose, June Maliah with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Imran Pratapgarhi
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Congress MP Imran Pratapgarhi with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_1
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

A copy of 'The Constitution of India' being held by an MP during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest over revision of the voter list, in Delhi_Rahul Gandhi, Mitali Bag
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Ravi Choudhary

LoP in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with other members attends to TMC MP Mitali Bag after she fell sick during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Mahua Moitra
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

TMC MPs Sushmita Dev, Mahua Moitra with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_2
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: AICC

INDIA bloc lawmakers during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_3
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC

INDIA bloc lawmakers during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Sagarika Ghose
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: PTI/Karma Bhutia

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the ‘poll fraud’ issue, in New Delhi.

INDIA bloc MPs hold protest march over revision of the voter list, in New Delhi_Priyanka Gandhi
INDIA bloc's protest march to EC | Photo: AP

Congress party leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, center, sits with other parties lawmakers on the road during a protest calling for the rollback of a controversial revision of the voter list in one of the country’s poorest states where key elections are scheduled in November, in New Delhi.

