INDIA Bloc MPs March to Election Commission Over Alleged Poll Irregularities

Leaders from the INDIA bloc, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, marched from Parliament’s Makar Dwar to the Election Commission of India in New Delhi on Monday, protesting against alleged voter list irregularities in a state heading for polls in November. The opposition leaders accused the government of manipulating the electoral process and demanded corrective action. Police stopped several MPs mid-route, while some sat in protest on the road. The march saw participation from Congress, Trinamool Congress and other alliance partners, with members carrying copies of the Constitution and raising slogans against the changes.