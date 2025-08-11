New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the 'poll fraud' issue, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)

New Delhi: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, TMC MP Sagarika Ghose with others during a protest march by INDIA bloc MPs from Makar Dwar of Parliament to the Election Commission of India office over the 'poll fraud' issue, in New Delhi, Monday, Aug. 11, 2025. (PTI Photo/Karma Bhutia)