Trump Threatens Military Action in Nigeria Over Attacks on Christians

Trump said he’s directed the Pentagon to plan possible military action if Nigeria fails to stop killings of Christians.
He threatened to halt all US aid, accusing the Nigerian government of allowing Islamic terrorist violence.
Nigeria’s Foreign Ministry responded that it protects citizens of all faiths and values diversity as its strength.
President Donald Trump of the United States has stepped up his condemnation of the government for failing to control the persecution of Christians in Nigeria, claiming he has instructed the Pentagon to start preparing for possible military action in the West African nation.
“If the Nigerian government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the U.S.A. will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria and may very well go into that now disgraced country, guns-a-blazing, to completely wipe out the Islamic terrorists who are committing these horrible atrocities,” Mr. Trump posted on social media on Saturday (November 1, 2025).
Imiebi Ebienfa, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, reiterated the commitment of Nigeria to protect citizens of all religions.“The Federal Government of Nigeria will continue to defend all citizens, irrespective of race, creed, or religion,” Ebienfa said in a statement on Saturday (November 1, 2025).
“Like America, Nigeria has no option but to celebrate the diversity that is our greatest strength.”Nigeria was placed on the country of particular concern list by the US for the first time in 2020 over what the State Department called “systematic violations of religious freedom”.
Before then-Secretary of State Antony Blinken's visit in 2023, the designation—which did not specifically mention attacks on Christians—was removed in what observers perceived as an effort to strengthen ties between the two nations.
