Nigeria Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers: Elia Levels For Leopards Against Super Eagles

Nigeria Vs Congo DR Live Score, FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers: Follow the live score and updates from the Nigeria Vs Congo DR, football qualifying match at Rabat, right here

Tejas Rane
Updated on:
Nigeria football team
The Nigerian football team in training. X/NGSuperEagles
Hello and welcome to tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers final playoff match between Nigeria and DR Congo in Rabat, with the winner getting to go to the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs. The Super Eagles reached the final after a 4-1 win against Gabon, whereas DR Congo defeated Cameroon 1-0. Follow the live score and updates from the Nigeria Vs Congo DR, football qualifying match at Rabat, right here
LIVE UPDATES

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Has The Osimhen Sub Affected The Super Eagles?

Ever since Nigeria subbed off Osimhen, they have lacked quality and the power upfront. Super Eagles have missed his presence upfront.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 89'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Final Quality Ball Lacking

Both teams are lacking a final quality ball. Goalies at either end are mere spectators. It will either come down to mistakes or we could we see ET now.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 81'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: No Chances At Either Ends

Nigeria bring off Iwobi for Wolves' Arokodare, with about 15 minutes of normal time left. No chances at either end.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 76'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: DR Congo Make Subs

Goalscorer Elia and midfielder Mukau are coming off for Cipenge and Kayembe.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 72'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Slow Half

The intensity of this half has slowed down. Nigeria seem happy to keep the ball, and sit back. COD, too, have lacked the intensity and haven't looked active in attack in the last few minutes.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 65'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Make Subs

Nigeria survive a penalty scare as Lookman seems to have fouled a player in the penalty area. However, the ref does not entertain the call. Meantime, Nigeria quickly decide to take Lookman off, along with Chukwueze.

On come Simon and Ejuke for the Super Eagles.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 59'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: COD Started Well

DR Congo are having great possession with the ball in the second-half. Some neat chances on Nigerian goal but no goal yet. Positive start this.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 53'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Sub

Nigeria have subbed off star forward Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams takes his place.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 46'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: HT

First half ends.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Three Mins Added

Three minutes of stoppages added.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 45+1

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: HT Approaching

Half-time is 8 minutes away and both teams are looking weak in defence but great in attack. Who will captailise on the mistakes?

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 39'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Meschack Elia Levels For COD

Meschack Elia has levelled it up for DR Congo and their fans go wild in the stands. The match is back in the balance. Just as when one thought that NGA will be running away with it, DR Congo hit back.

Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 32'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Victor Osimhen Fouls Aaron Wan-Bissaka

Victor Osimhen, who is looking very lively, fouls former Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is not amused as ref calls it a foul. He has a word with the official but no card shown for the former Napoli man.

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 28'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Attack Looks Ominous

Nigerian attack looks ominous with the likes of Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen forming the front three. DR Congo are able to defen as of now but one mistake could allow the Super Eagles to sneak in.

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 22'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: COD Fighting Back

DR Congo are not giving up in this contest and are going all guns blazing against Nigeria. There are some Premier League quality on show tonight and it will be interesting to see how this match pans out.

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 14'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: It's All Nigeria!

The goal has lifted the confidence in the Nigerian players, as they are dominating possession and Congo cannot get hold of it.

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 9'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Super Eagles Lead!

Well, well! What a start for Nigeria. Frank Onyeka's deflected shot finds the back of the net and the Super Eagles are flying. Nigerian fans go wild in the stands.

Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 3'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: KO

Here we go! The stadium is not full but there's ample of support for both teams.

Nigeria 0-0 DR Congo 1'

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: H2H

  • Matches: 6

  • DR Congo win: 3

  • Nigeria win: 2

  • Draw: 1

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Playing XIs

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Team News Minutes Away

We are minutes away from the Playing XIs in Rabat, Morocco.

Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Streaming Info

The match will be broadcast live on L’Équipe Live Foot, SuperSport and beIN SPORTS. In India, one can catch the streaming on the FanCode app and website.

Published At:
