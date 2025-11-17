Nigeria Vs Congo DR LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup African Qualifiers: Elia Levels For Leopards Against Super Eagles

The Nigerian football team in training. X/NGSuperEagles

Hello and welcome to tonight's FIFA World Cup 2026 African Qualifiers final playoff match between Nigeria and DR Congo in Rabat, with the winner getting to go to the 2026 World Cup intercontinental playoffs. The Super Eagles reached the final after a 4-1 win against Gabon, whereas DR Congo defeated Cameroon 1-0. Follow the live score and updates from the Nigeria Vs Congo DR, football qualifying match at Rabat, right here

LIVE UPDATES

17 Nov 2025, 02:19:48 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Has The Osimhen Sub Affected The Super Eagles? Ever since Nigeria subbed off Osimhen, they have lacked quality and the power upfront. Super Eagles have missed his presence upfront. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 89'

17 Nov 2025, 02:14:21 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Final Quality Ball Lacking Both teams are lacking a final quality ball. Goalies at either end are mere spectators. It will either come down to mistakes or we could we see ET now. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 81'

17 Nov 2025, 02:09:32 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: No Chances At Either Ends Nigeria bring off Iwobi for Wolves' Arokodare, with about 15 minutes of normal time left. No chances at either end. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 76'

17 Nov 2025, 02:05:05 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: DR Congo Make Subs Goalscorer Elia and midfielder Mukau are coming off for Cipenge and Kayembe. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 72'

17 Nov 2025, 01:58:40 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Slow Half The intensity of this half has slowed down. Nigeria seem happy to keep the ball, and sit back. COD, too, have lacked the intensity and haven't looked active in attack in the last few minutes. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 65'

17 Nov 2025, 01:52:54 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Make Subs Nigeria survive a penalty scare as Lookman seems to have fouled a player in the penalty area. However, the ref does not entertain the call. Meantime, Nigeria quickly decide to take Lookman off, along with Chukwueze. On come Simon and Ejuke for the Super Eagles. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 59'

17 Nov 2025, 01:46:28 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: COD Started Well DR Congo are having great possession with the ball in the second-half. Some neat chances on Nigerian goal but no goal yet. Positive start this. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 53'

17 Nov 2025, 01:40:11 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Sub Nigeria have subbed off star forward Victor Osimhen and Akor Adams takes his place. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 46'

17 Nov 2025, 01:20:55 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: HT First half ends. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo

17 Nov 2025, 01:17:58 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Three Mins Added Three minutes of stoppages added. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 45+1

17 Nov 2025, 01:11:07 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: HT Approaching Half-time is 8 minutes away and both teams are looking weak in defence but great in attack. Who will captailise on the mistakes? Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 39'

17 Nov 2025, 01:05:27 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Meschack Elia Levels For COD Meschack Elia has levelled it up for DR Congo and their fans go wild in the stands. The match is back in the balance. Just as when one thought that NGA will be running away with it, DR Congo hit back. Nigeria 1-1 DR Congo 32'

17 Nov 2025, 01:01:11 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Victor Osimhen Fouls Aaron Wan-Bissaka Victor Osimhen, who is looking very lively, fouls former Manchester United star Aaron Wan-Bissaka and is not amused as ref calls it a foul. He has a word with the official but no card shown for the former Napoli man. Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 28'

17 Nov 2025, 12:55:21 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: NGA Attack Looks Ominous Nigerian attack looks ominous with the likes of Lookman, Samuel Chukwueze and Victor Osimhen forming the front three. DR Congo are able to defen as of now but one mistake could allow the Super Eagles to sneak in. Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 22'

17 Nov 2025, 12:50:14 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: COD Fighting Back DR Congo are not giving up in this contest and are going all guns blazing against Nigeria. There are some Premier League quality on show tonight and it will be interesting to see how this match pans out. Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 14'

17 Nov 2025, 12:42:21 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: It's All Nigeria! The goal has lifted the confidence in the Nigerian players, as they are dominating possession and Congo cannot get hold of it. Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 9'

17 Nov 2025, 12:39:20 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Super Eagles Lead! Well, well! What a start for Nigeria. Frank Onyeka's deflected shot finds the back of the net and the Super Eagles are flying. Nigerian fans go wild in the stands. Nigeria 1-0 DR Congo 3'

17 Nov 2025, 12:32:44 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: KO Here we go! The stadium is not full but there's ample of support for both teams. Nigeria 0-0 DR Congo 1'

17 Nov 2025, 12:12:03 am IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: H2H Matches: 6

DR Congo win: 3

Nigeria win: 2

Draw: 1

16 Nov 2025, 11:38:18 pm IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Playing XIs TEAM NEWS 🗞️



🔃 Two changes from our win over Gabon.

🪄 Iwobi pulls the strings in midfield.

🔝 Osimhen leads the line.#SoarSuperEagles #NGADRC #FIFAWCQ2026 pic.twitter.com/jFdJRgUHPj — 🇳🇬 Super Eagles (@NGSuperEagles) November 16, 2025 📢 MATCHDAY | 🇳🇬 Nigeria 🆚 RD Congo 🇨🇩



🏟 Stade Prince Héritier Moulay Hassan (Rabat, Maroc)

🕗 Coup d’envoi : 20h (heure de Kinshasa)

🏆 Finale – Barrage Coupe du Monde 2026 (Zone Afrique)



🐆 Le XI de départ des Léopards :

🧤 Mpasi (GK) – Mbemba (C) – Tuanzebe – Masuaku –… pic.twitter.com/b1Ktuu8la7 — Fecofa RDC_Officiel (@FecofaRdc) November 16, 2025

16 Nov 2025, 11:19:27 pm IST Nigeria vs DR Congo Live Score: Team News Minutes Away We are minutes away from the Playing XIs in Rabat, Morocco.