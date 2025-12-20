Newcastle United Vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: Woltemade Starts For Magpies At St. James' Park

Newcastle United vs Chelsea LIVE Score, Premier League 2025-26: H2H
Total matches: 179
Newcastle won: 58
Chelsea won: 81
Draws: 40
Newcastle XI: Ramsdale, Miley, Schar, Thiaw, Hall, Guimaraes, Tonali, Ramsey, Murphy, Woltemade, Gordon
Subs: Ruddy, Joelinton, Wissa, Barnes, Elanga, A.Murphy, Willock, Shahar, Neave
Chelsea XI: Sanchez, Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella, James, Caicedo, Neto, Palmer, Garnacho, Pedro
Subs: Jorgensen, Acheampong, Badiashile, Tosin, Hato, Andrey Santos, Buonanotte, Fernandez, Guiu