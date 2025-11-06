Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 16/1 (3)

Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi celebrates the wicket of Marco Jansen during the second ODI International cricket match between South Africa and Pakistan in Cape Town. AP Photo/Halden Krog

Welcome to the live coverage of the second one-day international between Pakistan and South Africa at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on Thursday, November 6, 2025. The hosts, who won the first ODI by two wickets on the same venue, will be aiming to clinch another victory and win the series 2-0 before the third ODI on Saturday. This is the third and final leg of South Africa's tour of Pakistan. The Test series ended in a 1-1 draw, while the T20I series ended in favour of the Men in Green, who won by a margin of 2-1. The South Africans, who will head over to India for their next assignment, will be aiming to stage a comeback today and leave the country after winning the ODI series. Follow all the live scores and updates from the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI match right here.

LIVE UPDATES

6 Nov 2025, 03:36:43 pm IST Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: PAK 4/1 (1) Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are Pakistan's opening pair, and Nandre Burger has the new ball for South Africa. And... he strikes immediately!! Fakhar goes for a three-ball duck. A very good catch by de Kock, and the Pakistani batter – despite being frustrated – walks back to the pavilion. Babar Azam is the new batter, who gets off the mark immediately.

6 Nov 2025, 03:07:02 pm IST Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has won the toss and PAK have opted to bat first. Read our detailed PAK vs SA 2nd ODI toss report.

6 Nov 2025, 02:45:35 pm IST Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Full Squads Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Faheem Ashraf. South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter, Rubin Hermann.

6 Nov 2025, 02:31:56 pm IST Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Match Details! Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad Date: Thursday, November 6 Time: 3:30PM (IST) Streaming: Sports TV YouTube channel