Pakistan Vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Hosts Lose Fakhar Early; Babar, Saim At Crease | PAK 16/1 (3)

Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: PAK 4/1 (1)
Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub are Pakistan's opening pair, and Nandre Burger has the new ball for South Africa. And... he strikes immediately!! Fakhar goes for a three-ball duck. A very good catch by de Kock, and the Pakistani batter – despite being frustrated – walks back to the pavilion. Babar Azam is the new batter, who gets off the mark immediately.
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs
Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah.
South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Toss Update
Pakistan captain Shaheen Shah Afridi has won the toss and PAK have opted to bat first. Read our detailed PAK vs SA 2nd ODI toss report.
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Full Squads
Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 2nd ODI: Match Details!
Venue: Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad
Date: Thursday, November 6
Time: 3:30PM (IST)
Streaming: Sports TV YouTube channel
Pakistan vs South Africa LIVE Score, 2nd ODI: Good Afternoon!
A very warm welcome to the Pakistan Vs South Africa 2nd ODI match at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad. The visitors are eyeing towards levelling the series after losing in the first ODI by 2 wickets. Stay tuned for the build-up, toss & playing XI updates and live scores.