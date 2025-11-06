Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming, 2nd ODI: Toss Update, Playing XIs

Here is all you need to know about the second one-day international between Pakistan and South Africa in Faisalabad: preview, toss update, playing XIs, full squads and live streaming information

Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: bhuvan gupta
Pakistan won the first game against South Africa by two wickets. Photo: AP
  • Pakistan win toss, opt to bat first

  • South Africa trail 0-1 in three-match series

  • Hosts had earned narrow two-wicket win in opener

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first against South Africa in the second one-day international in Faisalabad on Thursday (November 6, 2025). Watch the PAK vs RSA cricket match live.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Playing XIs

South Africa: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke (c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Ball-By-Ball Commentary

In the opener, Pakistan held their nerve at the end to clinch a narrow two-wicket win over South Africa. The Men In Green's tailenders hung on to reach 264/8 in the last over as the Proteas fought gallantly to claim four wickets in the last five overs and pushed the hosts to the limit.

Earlier, the visitors, who lost their sixth straight toss across formats on their tour of Pakistan, couldn’t capitalize on half-centuries from debutant Lhuan-dre Pretorius (57) and Quinton de Kock (63) before getting dismissed for 263 in 49.1 overs.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Live Streaming Details

Where will the Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI be telecast and live streamed?

The Pakistan vs South Africa, 2nd ODI will be live streamed on the Sports TV YouTube channel in India. It will not be telecast on any TV channel in the country.

Pakistan Vs South Africa, 2nd ODI: Squads

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Hussain Talat, Salman Agha, Hasan Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi (c), Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan.

South Africa: Quinton de Kock (wk), Tony de Zorzi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Matthew Breetzke (c), Donovan Ferreira, Corbin Bosch, Dewald Brevis, Sinethemba Qeshile, George Linde, Bjorn Fortuin, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter.

