The Password For Lourve Security Was ‘Louvre’: Years of Security Lapses Exposed After Paris Heist

One such programme, Sathi, developed by Thales in 2003, was used to manage analog video protection and access control. A 2019 document said that “this system is no longer being developed by Thales”. By 2025, Sathi was officially classified as “software that cannot be updated", still running on Windows Server 2003, an operating system unsupported since 2015. A 2025 audit by the Paris Police Prefecture confirmed that the Louvre’s IT systems “truly needed modernisation”.