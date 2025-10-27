Two Arrested Over $102 Million Louvre Jewellery Heist, One Nabbed at Airport

French police arrested suspects from Seine-Saint-Denis in connection with last week’s audacious Louvre robbery as one tried to flee to Algeria.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: Snehal Srivastava
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fevicol Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad
Louvre Museum, Paris File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Two men in their 30s were arrested on Saturday night for allegedly stealing eight royal jewels worth $102 million from the Louvre.

  • One suspect was caught at Charles de Gaulle airport while attempting to board a flight to Algeria; police are still searching for the stolen items.

  • The October 19 heist, carried out by four masked thieves using a crane to smash into the museum, has sparked outrage and scrutiny over security lapses.

Suspects have been arrested over the brazen jewellery heist at the Louvre, just as one of them was about to fly out of France, the Paris prosecutor said on Sunday.

According to the Le Parisien newspaper, which broke the story first, two men in their 30s who were originally from the Seine-Saint-Denis region of the capital, which encompasses some of the most impoverished areas in the nation, were arrested on Saturday night.

According to the newspaper, one of the suspects was preparing to board a plane from Charles de Gaulle airport to Algeria, and French police were aware of them.
On Sunday, there was no sign that any of the crown jewels that had been taken from France had been found.

The number of arrests and any information about them were not disclosed by Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau. She expressed regret in a statement that details of their arrest had been leaked.

"This revelation can only hinder the investigative efforts of the 100 or so mobilised investigators, both in the search for the stolen jewellery and for all the perpetrators. It is too early to provide any specific details," Beccuau said.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez, under public pressure to deliver results a week to the day after the robbery, congratulated investigators in a tweet, but gave no more detail.

Louvre Museum, Paris - File Photo; Representative image
From The Mona Lisa To Empress Eugénie’s Crown: The Louvre’s Latest Jewel Heist

BY Outlook News Desk

Related Content
Related Content

Four hooded thieves made off with eight precious pieces worth an estimated $102 million from the Louvre's collection on October 19, exposing security lapses at the world's most-visited museum.

They broke in using a crane to smash an upstairs window during opening hours and escaped on motorbikes.

News of the robbery reverberated around the world, prompting soul-searching in France over what some regarded as a national humiliation.

The stolen treasures included a tiara and an earring from the jewellery of Queen Marie-Amélie and Queen Hortense from the early 19th century.

The crown of Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, was found damaged outside the museum. The thieves apparently dropped the piece, made of gold, emeralds and diamonds, as they made their getaway.

Built in the late 12th century, the Louvre Palace used to be the official residence of the kings of France, until Louis XIV abandoned it for Versailles. It was turned into a museum for the royal art collection in 1793, four years after the French Revolution.

Its huge collection of masterpieces, including the Mona Lisa and the Venus de Milo statue, brought in 8.7 million visitors, opens new tab last year.

With inputs from Reuters.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Ranji Trophy Live Score, Round Two Day 3: J&K Hand Rajasthan Innings Defeat; Shaw Hits Hundred

  2. Pat Cummins Ruled Out Of Ashes Opener In Perth, Steve Smith to Captain Australia

  3. ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Points Table Final Standings And Semifinal Fixtures

  4. IND-W Vs BAN-W, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Pratika Rawal's Injury Mars India's Washed-Out Final Group Game

  5. The Retirement Question: Why Speculation Around Ro-Ko Goodbye Is Ungainly

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jannik Sinner Wins Second Vienna Open Title After Thrilling Victory Over Alexander Zverev

  2. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Dispatches Alex De Minaur To Reach Final

  3. Vienna Open 2025: Jannik Sinner Sets Up Alex De Minaur Clash In Semi-finals

  4. Pan Pacific Open 2025: Elena Rybakina Clinches WTA Finals Spot By Reaching Last Four

  5. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Raja Sahib’s Statute: Crafted in Bronze, Forever In Shimla’s Memories

  2. Rajasthan Government Transfers 67 Administrative Officers In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle

  3. 8,000 Zero-Enrolment Schools Employ 20,000 Teachers In India: Ministry Data

  4. Andhra Bus Fire Accident: Bike-Borne Duo Were Drunk, Confirm Police

  5. A Slice of Bihar Voters Feels Unheard Under Nitish Kumar’s Rule

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  2. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  3. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  4. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  5. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

World News

  1. Left-wing Independent Catherine Connolly Set To Become Ireland’s Next President

  2. India, US Near Trade Deal as Energy Talks Gain Momentum

  3. East Timor Joins ASEAN, Marking Bloc’s First Expansion Since The 1990s

  4. Thailand And Cambodia Sign Historic Peace Deal In Presence Of Donald Trump

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Lazio Vs Juventus Highlights, Serie A 2025-26: Home Team Hold Firm To Win 1-0 In Intense Clash

  2. Horoscope Today, October 27, 2025: What’s in Store for Leo, Scorpio, Capricorn & More

  3. Inside Raghopur: Bihar’s Seat Dominated By The Yadav Dynasty

  4. Lalu, Nitish And The Battle For OBC Votes: Why Bihar’s Identity Politics Remains Decisive and Divisive

  5. Trade Deal Nears As US, China Agree On Framework Before Trump–Xi Talks

  6. UK Police Hunt White Male Suspect After ‘Racially Aggravated’ Rape of Indian-Origin Woman

  7. Pakistan Army Kills 25 Militants In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province

  8. India Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Match Abandoned Due To Rain