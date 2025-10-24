Fevicol Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad

In the context of the heist, the ad shows how Fevicol’s strong glue could have saved the Louvre Museum, leaving no chance for anyone to steal anything glued with Fevicol. In its post, Fevicol shared a photo of an emerald necklace placed above the Fevicol logo, hinting that even a grand theft could have been prevented if the stolen jewels had been secured with Fevicol’s glue. The ad is paired with the caption: “Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari (Time to steal the show). This mission is impossible.” The post was shared on October 22, 2025, and has since gone viral.