Fevicol Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad

Following the theft of Napoleonic jewels from the Louvre, Fevicol released a creative ad referencing the incident.

O
Outlook News Desk
Curated by: abhijay vaish
Updated on:
Updated on:
Fevicol Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad
Louvre Museum, Paris File Photo; Representative image
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • The Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed in broad daylight.

  • In the context of the heist, the Fevicol ad shows how its strong glue could have saved the Louvre Museum.

  • The brand is known for employing topical themes to further its advertisements in a witty manner.

The Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed in broad daylight when four masked thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole eight priceless pieces of Napoleonic jewellery worth nearly Rs 896 crore. The audacious heist, which has since become the centre of global attention, was cleverly leveraged by Fevicol in a creative advertisement for its product. Fevicol has long been known for its witty advertisements.

In the context of the heist, the ad shows how Fevicol’s strong glue could have saved the Louvre Museum, leaving no chance for anyone to steal anything glued with Fevicol. In its post, Fevicol shared a photo of an emerald necklace placed above the Fevicol logo, hinting that even a grand theft could have been prevented if the stolen jewels had been secured with Fevicol’s glue. The ad is paired with the caption: “Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari (Time to steal the show). This mission is impossible.” The post was shared on October 22, 2025, and has since gone viral.

Related Content
Related Content

The brand is known for employing topical themes to further its advertisements in a witty manner. Some of its earlier ads have also used wedding scenes as a theme to highlight Fevicol’s strength. “Yeh Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi” (This is Fevicol’s strong bond, it won’t break) was used as the tagline for that campaign, making it both ironic and iconic.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: India Become Fourth Team To Qualify For Semifinals

  2. IND-W Vs NZ-W, Women's World Cup: Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal Shatter Records In 212-Run Opening Stand

  3. Ranji Trophy: Ravindra Jadeja Set To Play For Saurashtra In Round 2 Clash Against MP

  4. Shashi Tharoor Reacts To India’s Loss Against Australia In 2nd ODI, Says Team Selection Cost The Game

  5. India Vs Australia 2nd ODI: Rohit’s Heroics In Vain As Aussies Seal Two-Wicket Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Raducanu Ends 2025 Season Due To Illness, To Continue With Coach Roig

  2. Six Kings Slam: Sinner Relishing Semi-Final Clash With Djokovic After Beating Tsitsipas

  3. Naomi Osaka Battles Past Suzan Lamens To Reach Japan Open Quarter-Finals

  4. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  5. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

Badminton News

  1. French Open Badminton 2025 Preview: Satwik-Chirag Aim For Deep Run; Lakshya Faces Familiar Opponent

  2. BWF World Junior Championships 2025: Tanvi Sharma Ends India's 17 Year Wait With Silver Medal In Guwahati

  3. Denmark Open: Satwik-Chirag Exit After Semifinal Loss To Hoki-Kobayashi

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Suffers Heavy Quarter-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ardianto-Hidayat Highlights, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Pair Win Tight Battle To Move To Semi-Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Modi Skips ASEAN Summit In KL For Second Time

  2. Adhocism at the Helm: How Himachal’s Top Bureaucracy Slipped into A Governance Experiment

  3. The Great Nicobar Catastrophe

  4. Delhi Air Quality Remains ‘Very Poor’ Amid Haze, Slight Improvement Observed

  5. Suspected IED Blast on Assam Rail Track Disrupts Services; One Person Identified, Says CM Sarma

Entertainment News

  1. Father Mother Sister Brother Review| A Film About Lost Relationships That Loses Itself

  2. Thamma Review | A Vampire Love Saga Draining Itself Dry In Pursuit Of Scale Over Substance

  3. Wake Up Dead Man Review | The New Impossible Murder With A Faithful Heart

  4. Bison Kaalamaadan Review | Defying The Usual Sports-Underdog Tale

  5. Smita Patil At 70 | Beautiful, Luminous, Graceful: Remembering Smita Through Her Songs

US News

  1. Trump Imposes Sanctions On Russian Oil Companies, Says Putin Talks 'Don't Go Anywhere'

  2. Trump Says He Expects To Reach Trade Deal With Xi Jinping

  3. Trump Again Claims He ‘Stopped Nuclear War’ Between India And Pakistan With Tariff Threat

  4. US Passport Drops Out Of Top 10 For First Time In 20 Years As Europe Leads Global Rankings

  5. Trump Claims Pakistan-Afghanistan Conflict Will Be An ‘Easy One’ To Solve

World News

  1. Indian-origin NY Resident Arrested For $50,000 State Fund Theft While Holding Two Jobs

  2. 3 Security Personnel, 11 Insurgents Killed In Separate Clashes In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  3. Pakistan Resumes Afghan Transit Trade In Phased Move After Ceasefire

  4. EU And U.S. Impose New Sanctions On Russia To Pressure Putin Over Ukraine War

  5. Fact Check: No, Iran Has Not Repealed Its Hijab Ban

Latest Stories

  1. Is There Any Solution To Delhi’s Pollution?

  2. 2025 Bihar Elections: What’s The Bihar Model?

  3. White House Defends H-1B Visa Reforms As Tech firms, Universities Sue

  4. Chhath Puja 2025 Guide—Important Do's And Don’ts You Should Know

  5. NBA Gambling-Mafia Poker Scandal: Terry Rozier, Chauncey Billups Among Dozens Arrested

  6. EU Sanctions 3 Indian Firms For Alleged Links To Russia’s Defense Sector

  7. Modi, Shah To Address Multiple Rallies In Bihar Ahead Of Assembly Polls

  8. Spirit: Prabhas Reveals His ‘One Bad Habit’ In First Audio Teaser Of Sandeep Reddy Vanga Film