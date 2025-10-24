Fevicol Turns Louvre Heist Into Viral Ad

The Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed in broad daylight.
In the context of the heist, the Fevicol ad shows how its strong glue could have saved the Louvre Museum.
The brand is known for employing topical themes to further its advertisements in a witty manner.
The Louvre Museum in Paris was recently robbed in broad daylight when four masked thieves broke into the Apollo Gallery and stole eight priceless pieces of Napoleonic jewellery worth nearly Rs 896 crore. The audacious heist, which has since become the centre of global attention, was cleverly leveraged by Fevicol in a creative advertisement for its product. Fevicol has long been known for its witty advertisements.
In the context of the heist, the ad shows how Fevicol’s strong glue could have saved the Louvre Museum, leaving no chance for anyone to steal anything glued with Fevicol. In its post, Fevicol shared a photo of an emerald necklace placed above the Fevicol logo, hinting that even a grand theft could have been prevented if the stolen jewels had been secured with Fevicol’s glue. The ad is paired with the caption: “Ab Dhoom machane ki baari hamari (Time to steal the show). This mission is impossible.” The post was shared on October 22, 2025, and has since gone viral.
The brand is known for employing topical themes to further its advertisements in a witty manner. Some of its earlier ads have also used wedding scenes as a theme to highlight Fevicol’s strength. “Yeh Fevicol ka mazboot jod hai, tootega nahi” (This is Fevicol’s strong bond, it won’t break) was used as the tagline for that campaign, making it both ironic and iconic.