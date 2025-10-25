Louvre Jewel Heist Stuns Paris, But Selling the Loot May Be Impossible

But with the authorities hot in pursuit, the robbers still have more work to do: How can they capitalise on their haul? Most stolen works are never found. In the art crime courses I teach, I often point out that the recovery rate is below 10 per cent. This is particularly disturbing when you consider that between 50,000 and 100,000 artworks are stolen each year globally – the actual number may be higher due to underreporting – with the majority stolen from Europe.