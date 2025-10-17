Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score, Denmark Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Faces Seventh Seed

Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lanier Live Score, Denmark Open 2025: Catch the play-by-play updates from the men's singles quarter-final match on October 17, 2025

Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lanier live score Denmark Open 2025 quarter-final updates
File photo of Lakshya Sen. | Photo: X/BAI_media
Welcome to the live coverage of the Denmark Open 2025 Badminton Super 750 men’s singles quarter-final between Lakshya Sen and France’s Alex Lanier at the Jyske Bank Arena (Court 2) on October 17, 2025. Lakshya booked his place in the last eight by stunning world No. 2 and home favourite Anton Antonsen, winning 21-13, 21-14 in a 53-minute contest. After an up-and-down season, the Indian shuttler will look to end the year on a high by sealing a semi-final spot against Lanier. Follow live scores and updates from the Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lanier clash right here.
LIVE UPDATES

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Sen 7-14 Lanier

After the first side change, Lanier is now switching up his game, using his wrists more. Lakshya – despite using slower shots and trying to dictate the tempo of the contest – is not getting much luck. The lead is now up to seven points.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Sen 4-10 Lanier

Despite a tightish start to the game, Lanier is almost running away with a huge lead in the early stages. Right before the break, courtesy of some terrific shot placements and quick footwork, the Frenchman has a six-point lead. Crucially, Lakshya also wasted a challenge; he needs to up his game, and very quickly so.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Sen 2-3 Lanier

Both players have performed well with their serves, but Lanier has been slightly better with his placements. A contentious "out" call was successfully challenged by the Frenchman, but Lakshya shows off his defensive skills with a long shot that stayed just in.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Match Starts!

The quarter-final clash is unerway between these two young shuttlers. Lanier, the seventh seed, earns a quick point to put Lakshya on the back foot early on. This is gearing up to be a good contest.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Warm-up Underway

Both players are out on the court, and the pre-match warm-up routine is going on between the opponents. Expect the match to start soon.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Yamaguchi Vs Chiu Ends!

The 41-minute contest between Yamaguchi and Chiu has ended, with the Japanese star winning 16-21, 21-8, 21-7. Right after this, Lakshay Sen will come on Court 2 to take on Alex Lanier. Stay tuned!

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Path To Quarter-Finals

Lakshya Sen:

  • 🟢 10-21, 21-8, 21-18 vs Nhat Nguyen

  • 🟢 21-13, 21-14 vs Anders Antonsen

Alex Lanier:

  • 🟢 21-18, 21-16 vs Koki Watanabe

  • 🟢 25-23, 21-18 vs Weng Hongyang

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Where To Watch?

The Denmark Open 2025 matches will be live-streamed in India on the BWF YouTube channel and the JioHotstar app and website. However, there will be no television broadcast in the country.

You can also follow the Lakshya Sen vs Alex Lanier live score on Outlook India for free.

Lakshya Sen Vs Alex Lanier LIVE Score: Welcome!

Good evening, readers! Welcome to the start of our live blog for Lakshya Sen’s quarter-final match against Alex Lanier. The action at the Denmark Open 2025 was originally scheduled for 6:00 PM IST but has been rescheduled to 7:40 PM IST. Stay tuned for pre-match updates.

Published At:
  6. Bengaluru To Develop A Business Corridor, Aims To Cut Traffic Congestion

  7. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Highlights, Round One Day 3 Updates: Vidarbha And Haryana Win Their Games On The 3rd Day

  8. Sabarimala Gold Theft: SIT Arrests Prime Accused Unnikrishnan Potti