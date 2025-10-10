'Jail Or Hell': Congress Promises Harsh Action Against Mafias If INDIA Bloc Wins Bihar Elections

As the campaign intensifies, the Congress’s hardline posture against organized crime is likely to become a key talking point—and test—of the INDIA bloc’s ability to deliver on promises of governance reform.

The Congress claimed that mafias in Bihar have long operated with impunity, enjoying political patronage and evading consequences. | Photo: AICC
  • The Congress vowed a strict crackdown on criminal networks in Bihar under the campaign slogan “Jail or Hell” if the INDIA bloc wins the state elections.

  • Party leaders pledged zero tolerance for mafias involved in land grabs, extortion, and money laundering, promising swift legal action.

  • The Congress framed the Bihar polls as a choice between impunity and accountability, aiming to restore law and order in the state.

The Congress has issued a stern warning to criminal elements in Bihar, pledging that if the INDIA bloc wins the upcoming state elections, the party will launch an uncompromising crackdown dubbed “Jail or Hell.”

Congress leaders, including state and central party representatives, made the statement at a public event, asserting that lawlessness and mafia influence would not be tolerated under their governance. They promised swift legal action, with special focus on money laundering, land grabbing, and extortion cases.

The Congress claimed that mafias in Bihar have long operated with impunity, enjoying political patronage and evading consequences. The party vowed that under its rule, “no one will be above the law,” and urged voters to back the INDIA bloc to deliver change.

Throughout their address, party speakers kept the focus on public safety, justice, and restoring faith in state institutions. They framed the upcoming elections as a choice between impunity and accountability.

As the campaign intensifies, the Congress’s hardline posture against organized crime is likely to become a key talking point—and test—of the INDIA bloc’s ability to deliver on promises of governance reform.

