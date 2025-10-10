Weather Today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand: Rain Alert, Temperature & Moonrise Time

All three states enjoy clear sunny weather with temperatures 19-33°C; no rain alerts through October 15
Moonrise times: Ranchi 7:24 PM, Patna 7:48 PM, Lucknow 8:02 PM with 89-91% lunar illumination
Air quality improved to good/satisfactory levels (AQI 82-95) after recent monsoon activity.
Perfect conditions for weekend outdoor activities with stable weather patterns continuing.
The eastern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are experiencing pleasant post-monsoon conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from 19°C to 33°C across the region. After recent heavy rainfall from cyclonic systems, all three states now enjoy stable weather patterns with no active rain alerts for the next five days. The monsoon withdrawal has progressed significantly, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities and lunar observations tonight.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Update
Lucknow weather today shows excellent conditions with clear skies and temperatures between 22°C and 33°C. The state capital experiences no rain probability with gentle winds and excellent visibility. Varanasi weather forecast indicates sunny conditions with similar temperature patterns, while Kanpur weather update today shows clear skies with temperatures reaching 32°C maximum.
The IMD has placed all UP districts in the green zone, indicating no weather alerts through October 15. Varanasi temperature today remains comfortable at 31°C with low humidity and light winds. Temperature trends show gradual cooling with minimum temperatures dropping to 19-22°C, providing relief from recent humidity.
Bihar Weather Alert
Patna weather displays clear sunny conditions with 28°C maximum and 19°C minimum temperatures. Patna's temperature today remains stable with no precipitation forecast and excellent air quality. Gaya weather forecast today shows similar patterns with sunny skies and comfortable temperatures.
Muzaffarpur weather today features clear conditions with temperatures ranging 20-29°C. All Bihar districts remain under green alert status, meaning no significant weather events are expected through the weekend. The state experiences post-monsoon dryness with stable atmospheric conditions.
Jharkhand Weather Forecast
Ranchi weather shows pleasant conditions with 28°C maximum and 19°C minimum temperatures. Ranchi temperature today remains comfortable with 0% rain probability and clear skies throughout the day. Jamshedpur weather forecast today indicates sunny conditions with similar temperature ranges.
Dhanbad weather today displays clear skies with temperatures between 21-30°C. The state recorded 75% excess rainfall during October 1-9, but conditions have now stabilized with dry weather expected for the next two weeks.
Moonrise Time Today: When and Where to Watch the Moon in Your City
Uttar Pradesh Cities:
Lucknow moonrise timing today: 8:02 PM in the northeast direction at 60° elevation
Varanasi moonrise time: 8:15 PM with excellent viewing conditions
Kanpur moonrise time today: 8:05 PM with clear skies for optimal observation
Bihar Cities:
Patna moonrise timing today: 7:48 PM in the northeast at 61° elevation
Gaya moonrise time today: 7:52 PM with crystal clear evening skies
Muzaffarpur moonrise timing: 7:45 PM, offering early evening lunar viewing
Jharkhand Cities:
Ranchi moonrise timing today: 7:24 PM in the northeast direction
Jamshedpur moonrise time: 7:30 PM with perfect visibility conditions
Dhanbad moonrise timing: 7:35 PM with clear atmospheric conditions
All cities offer excellent moon viewing opportunities tonight with 89-91% lunar illumination and clear skies across the region.
Air Quality & Humidity Levels
Air quality across all three states shows moderate to good AQI levels following recent rainfall. Humidity levels have dropped significantly to 45-65% from the previous 80-90% range, creating comfortable conditions. Patna shows AQI 95 (satisfactory), Lucknow records AQI 88 (good), and Ranchi maintains AQI 82 (satisfactory).
The post-monsoon atmospheric cleansing has improved visibility and air quality significantly, making it ideal for outdoor activities and astronomical observations.