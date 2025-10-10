Weather Today in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand: Rain Alert, Temperature & Moonrise Time

The eastern states of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, and Jharkhand are experiencing pleasant post-monsoon conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from 19°C to 33°C across the region. After recent heavy rainfall from cyclonic systems, all three states now enjoy stable weather patterns with no active rain alerts for the next five days. The monsoon withdrawal has progressed significantly, creating ideal conditions for outdoor activities and lunar observations tonight.