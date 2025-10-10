Mumbai, Pune Weather Report Today: Hourly Forecast and Moonrise Details

Enjoy a perfect late-autumn Friday in Maharashtra as Mumbai and Pune experience calm, pleasant weather with clear skies and mild temperatures. For those observing Karwa Chauth fast, the moonrise will occur between 8:45 PM and 8:52 PM, promising a serene evening ahead.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
IMD Mumbai Pune Weather Alert
Mumbai Weather Today: Moderate Rain With Thunderstorms Expected
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mumbai: 27-30°C with clear skies, moonrise 8:45 PM; AQI unhealthy at 156

  • Pune: 22-29°C sunny weather, moonrise 8:52 PM; AQI poor at 126

  • Weekend outlook is excellent with 85-86°F temperatures and no rain forecast

  • Both cities are ideal for moon viewing tonight with 87-89% lunar illumination

As October settles in, Mumbai and Pune experience a spell of calm, pleasant weather with clear skies and steady temperatures. The day remains perfect for outdoor plans, while the moonrise will take place between 8:45 PM and 8:52 PM. With no rain in sight and mild conditions prevailing, Maharashtra enjoys an ideal late-autumn Friday.

Mumbai Weather Today

Mumbai weather today shows pleasant conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from 27°C to 30°C. Current conditions at 10:08 AM display 27°C temperature with 65% humidity and gentle northwest winds at 4.81 km/h. The financial capital experiences atmospheric pressure at 1012 mb with sunrise at 6:31 AM and sunset at 6:19 PM.

Mumbai temperature today remains steady around 28-30°C throughout the day, feeling comfortable with moderate wind speeds and clear visibility. The city shows no rain expected today with 0% precipitation probability, making it ideal for outdoor activities and commuting.

Pune Weather Update

Pune weather today features sunny conditions with temperatures between 22°C and 29°C. The IT hub shows current temperature at 25°C with 57% humidity and light winds at 3.14 km/h from the west direction. Pune weather forecast indicates clear skies with atmospheric pressure at 1013 mb and excellent visibility at 10 km.

The city experiences pleasant conditions with a UV Index of 4 (moderate level) and 8% cloud cover, creating perfect weather for outdoor activities.

null - File photo
North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Hourly Forecast for Mumbai and Pune

Mumbai hourly forecast:

  • 9:00 AM-2:00 PM: Steady 30°C with clear conditions

  • 3:00 PM-8:00 PM: Maintaining 30°C with a gentle breeze

  • 9:00 PM-6:00 AM: Gradual cooling to 28-29°C overnight

Pune hourly forecast:

  • Morning: 22°C with clear skies and 78% humidity

  • Afternoon: Rising to 29°C with sunny conditions

  • Evening: 26-28°C with continued clear weather

Related Content
Related Content

Weekend Weather Outlook

Both cities show excellent weekend conditions. Mumbai weather forecast indicates 30°C maximum temperatures continuing through Saturday and Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Pune weather forecast shows 85°F (29°C) highs with sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday, perfect for weekend plans.

The extended outlook suggests stable weather patterns through mid-October, with occasional afternoon clouds but no significant rainfall expected.

Today's Moonrise Time in Mumbai and Pune: When to Watch the Moon Tonight

Both cities offer crystal clear skies tonight, making it perfect for moon observation and photography. For those observing Karwa Chauth fast, below are the moonrise timings for Mumbai and Pune.

  • Mumbai moonrise time today occurs at 8:45 PM in the northeast direction at 67° elevation. The moon shows 87.1% illumination in waning gibbous phase, providing excellent viewing conditions with clear evening skies.

  • Pune moonrise time today happens at 8:52 PM in the northeast at 62° elevation. Moonset timing for Pune occurs at 9:37 AM in the northwest direction, with 89.2% illumination, creating spectacular lunar viewing opportunities.

Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai and Pune

Mumbai AQI shows unhealthy levels at 156 with PM2.5 at 52 µg/m³ and PM10 at 116 µg/m³. The air quality requires limiting outdoor activities and using air purifiers indoors for sensitive individuals.

Pune AQI registers 126 (poor category) with PM2.5 at 48 µg/m³ and PM10 at 109 µg/m³. Sensitive individuals should reduce prolonged outdoor exertion due to elevated pollution levels.

Both cities show fluctuating AQI levels over 24 hours, with Mumbai ranging from 112-160 and Pune 110-155, requiring continued monitoring for health advisories.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India Rebuild Through Jaiswal-Sudarshan After KL Departs - Lunch | IND 94-1 (28)

  2. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test Toss Update: India Batting First In Delhi - Check Playing XIs

  3. India Vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Wolvaardt, De Klerk Seal Proteas Win As Richa's Heroics Go In Vain

  4. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh Preview, ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Struggling White Ferns Face BAN Spin Challenge

  5. New Zealand Vs Bangladesh, ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Guwahati Weather Report, Barsapara Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Novak Djokovic Reaches 80th ATP Masters 1000 Semi-final In Shanghai

  2. Wuhan Open: Coco Gauff Reaches Back-to-back Quarters With Comfortable Zhang Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Novak Djokovic Overcomes Fatigue To Beat Jaume Munar, Enter Quarter-Finals

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Jaume Munar, Shanghai Masters: How Serbian Battled His Way Into Quarters

  5. Australian Open 2026: Carlos Alcaraz To Headline AO’s First-Ever Million Dollar '1 Point Slam' Next Year

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Evolution Of RSS

  2. Bihar Elections 2025: Seat-Sharing Circus In Full Swing

  3. Day In Pics: October 09, 2025

  4. Maharashtra ATS Raids 19 Locations in Pune Over Suspected ISIS Links

  5. PM Modi Calls Donald Trump Congratulate On Gaza Plan, Discuss Trade Relations

Entertainment News

  1. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  2. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  3. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  4. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  5. OTT And Theatrical Releases (October 6-12): War 2, Mirai, Search: The Naina Murder Case, The Smashing Machine And More

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Trump’s Push To Reclaim Bagram Airbase Unites India, Pakistan And China In Opposition

  2. Nobel Peace Prize To Be Announced On October 10; Can Trump Win?

  3. Will the Gaza Peace Deal Hold After the Israeli Hostages Are Released?

  4. Nobel Prize 2025 Explained: Full Schedule, Key Contenders, And Why The Peace Prize Is Being Watched Closely?

  5. Nepal’s Gen Z Movement Needs Deeper Considerations

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, October 10, 2025: Predictions for Libra, Capricorn, Aquarius, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. Beyond The Noise: The Silent Crisis Of Mental Health In India

  3. US Sanctions Over 50 Entities For Aiding Iran’s Oil Trade, Indian Nationals Included

  4. Kantara Chapter 1 (Hindi) Box Office Collection Day 8: Rishab Shetty Starrer Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark

  5. North India Weather Update Today: Temperature, Rain Forecast & Moonrise Timings

  6. IND Vs WI Live Score, 2nd Test Day 1: India Rebuild Through Jaiswal-Sudarshan After KL Departs - Lunch | IND 94-1 (28)

  7. Punjabi Actor And Bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

  8. Spoilers Will Try To Wreck The Israel-Gaza Ceasefire Deal