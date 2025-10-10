Mumbai, Pune Weather Report Today: Hourly Forecast and Moonrise Details

Mumbai: 27-30°C with clear skies, moonrise 8:45 PM; AQI unhealthy at 156
Pune: 22-29°C sunny weather, moonrise 8:52 PM; AQI poor at 126
Weekend outlook is excellent with 85-86°F temperatures and no rain forecast
Both cities are ideal for moon viewing tonight with 87-89% lunar illumination
As October settles in, Mumbai and Pune experience a spell of calm, pleasant weather with clear skies and steady temperatures. The day remains perfect for outdoor plans, while the moonrise will take place between 8:45 PM and 8:52 PM. With no rain in sight and mild conditions prevailing, Maharashtra enjoys an ideal late-autumn Friday.
Mumbai Weather Today
Mumbai weather today shows pleasant conditions on Friday, October 10, 2025, with clear skies and comfortable temperatures ranging from 27°C to 30°C. Current conditions at 10:08 AM display 27°C temperature with 65% humidity and gentle northwest winds at 4.81 km/h. The financial capital experiences atmospheric pressure at 1012 mb with sunrise at 6:31 AM and sunset at 6:19 PM.
Mumbai temperature today remains steady around 28-30°C throughout the day, feeling comfortable with moderate wind speeds and clear visibility. The city shows no rain expected today with 0% precipitation probability, making it ideal for outdoor activities and commuting.
Pune Weather Update
Pune weather today features sunny conditions with temperatures between 22°C and 29°C. The IT hub shows current temperature at 25°C with 57% humidity and light winds at 3.14 km/h from the west direction. Pune weather forecast indicates clear skies with atmospheric pressure at 1013 mb and excellent visibility at 10 km.
The city experiences pleasant conditions with a UV Index of 4 (moderate level) and 8% cloud cover, creating perfect weather for outdoor activities.
Hourly Forecast for Mumbai and Pune
Mumbai hourly forecast:
9:00 AM-2:00 PM: Steady 30°C with clear conditions
3:00 PM-8:00 PM: Maintaining 30°C with a gentle breeze
9:00 PM-6:00 AM: Gradual cooling to 28-29°C overnight
Pune hourly forecast:
Morning: 22°C with clear skies and 78% humidity
Afternoon: Rising to 29°C with sunny conditions
Evening: 26-28°C with continued clear weather
Weekend Weather Outlook
Both cities show excellent weekend conditions. Mumbai weather forecast indicates 30°C maximum temperatures continuing through Saturday and Sunday with clear to partly cloudy skies. Pune weather forecast shows 85°F (29°C) highs with sunny conditions Saturday and Sunday, perfect for weekend plans.
The extended outlook suggests stable weather patterns through mid-October, with occasional afternoon clouds but no significant rainfall expected.
Today's Moonrise Time in Mumbai and Pune: When to Watch the Moon Tonight
Both cities offer crystal clear skies tonight, making it perfect for moon observation and photography. For those observing Karwa Chauth fast, below are the moonrise timings for Mumbai and Pune.
Mumbai moonrise time today occurs at 8:45 PM in the northeast direction at 67° elevation. The moon shows 87.1% illumination in waning gibbous phase, providing excellent viewing conditions with clear evening skies.
Pune moonrise time today happens at 8:52 PM in the northeast at 62° elevation. Moonset timing for Pune occurs at 9:37 AM in the northwest direction, with 89.2% illumination, creating spectacular lunar viewing opportunities.
Air Quality Index (AQI) in Mumbai and Pune
Mumbai AQI shows unhealthy levels at 156 with PM2.5 at 52 µg/m³ and PM10 at 116 µg/m³. The air quality requires limiting outdoor activities and using air purifiers indoors for sensitive individuals.
Pune AQI registers 126 (poor category) with PM2.5 at 48 µg/m³ and PM10 at 109 µg/m³. Sensitive individuals should reduce prolonged outdoor exertion due to elevated pollution levels.
Both cities show fluctuating AQI levels over 24 hours, with Mumbai ranging from 112-160 and Pune 110-155, requiring continued monitoring for health advisories.